ALAN CHVOTKIN JOINS CENTRE LAW & CONSULTING, LLC

Top Virginia Government Contracts Law Firm Adds Alan Chvotkin as Partner

TYSONS, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Law and Consulting, LLC, a leading government contracts law firm, is pleased to announce that Alan Chvotkin, a leading government contracts law and policy expert, has joined Centre as a partner. Chvotkin is located in the firm's Tysons, Virginia office.

"Our 2023 strategic plan focuses on expanding our practice areas to better support our award-winning legal services for an increasing number of federal contractors. Alan is an ideal addition to our team and a catalyst as we continue this expansion. His level of expertise and stellar reputation elevates the firm. With over thirty years of experience in federal government contracting law, policy, compliance, and various other fields, Alan allows Centre to expand in a meaningful way that aligns with our growing client requirements," said Barbara Kinosky, Managing Partner of Centre.

Chvotkin's practice includes counseling companies on a wide range of matters, ranging from contract formation and performance through disputes and claims. Before entering private practice, Alan served as the executive vice president and counsel of the Professional Services Council (PSC) for nineteen years. PSC is the leading national trade association representing the government technology and professional services industry. There, Alan oversaw the association's legislative and regulatory policy initiatives. Alan also held the position of vice president at AT&T Government Services and gained valuable experience as a professional staff member and counsel on Capitol Hill for thirteen years.

"I'm very excited to be joining Centre and have the opportunity to reengage on both federal contract policy and contract execution that will further assist our clients in navigating the ever-changing competitive and compliance contracting landscape," Chvotkin said.

Centre Law & Consulting is a Woman-owned Small Business (WOSB) that was founded in 2002, with its headquarters in Tysons, VA, and a second office in Silicon Valley, CA. Centre has successfully represented clients before all major tribunals, including the US Court of Federal Claims, the Boards of Contract Appeals, and the US Government Accountability Office. In addition to Centre's legal services, Centre has a dedicated GSA Schedule consulting practice and state-of-the-art training programs for federal contractors. Centre was built on a foundation of success with legal services that allows it to remain top of class in government contracts law decade after decade.

