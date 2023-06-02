Advertise With Us
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS TO PRESENT AT NAREIT'S REITWEEK 2023 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago

DALLAS, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today announced that Richard Stockton, Braemar's President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present to the investment community at Nareit's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live audio broadcast of Braemar's presentation will be available online at the Company's website, www.bhrreit.com or here. The online replay will follow shortly after the presentation ends and will be available for 90 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

