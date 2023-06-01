Quick Intel and DEXTools Announce Revolutionary Partnership to Enhance Crypto Safety

Quick Intel now integrates with DEXTools' charting platform.

DENVER, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Intel (quickintel.io), a leading crypto safety company, announced this week its groundbreaking partnership with DEXTools (dextools.io), a renowned cryptocurrency charting website dedicated to empowering traders in the decentralized exchange ecosystem. By combining their strengths, these industry leaders will reshape how crypto enthusiasts perceive and engage with cryptocurrencies, providing a safer and more transparent environment for all. This collaboration will enable users to:

Conveniently audit token contracts across 22 different blockchains.

Make well-informed investment decisions.

Stay safe in crypto by avoiding malicious scams like honeypots, rug pulls, etc.

Have confidence in their crypto transactions.

Have more trust in the projects they're interested in.

Quick Intel is a utility token on the Arbitrum blockchain dedicated to providing the crypto community with innovative safety tools and technologies to help investors and traders mitigate risks and combat fraudulent activities. Their approach encompasses real-time monitoring, intelligent self-learning algorithms, and in-depth analysis to ensure the protection of every user. With tools like their AI smart contract scanner (powered by Google AI), users can scan any contract and reveal a complete analysis of the risks found. The scanner supports 22 blockchains and is growing!

Despite the bearish market in 2022, scams reached an all-time high. According to the FBI, in 2022, almost $10 billion of cryptocurrency was stolen from victims. With mass adoption at hand, this number will only surge. Investors need to have the right tools at their disposal to protect themselves.

This partnership will introduce unprecedented safety measures and foster transparency in the blockchain ecosystem so investors can stay safe from these scams. Users of DEXTools will have direct access to Quick Intel's advanced safety scanner and monitoring capabilities - providing real-time alerts, comprehensive risk assessment, and scam detection mechanisms.

Furthermore, the integration will enhance Quick Intel's platform with DEXTools' invaluable data analysis and visualization tools. This collaboration will enable users to gain deeper insights into market trends, liquidity, and trading patterns, facilitating well-informed decision-making and transparency within the crypto space.

"We are excited to partner with DEXTools to bring about a new era of safety in the world of cryptocurrency," said Quick Intel's CEO, Anthony. "Through this revolutionary collaboration, we aim to empower users with tools that instill confidence and security in their crypto transactions. Together, we will redefine industry standards and set a new benchmark for safety."

This integration is available now to all users. Basic safety tools are free, and access to more features is available for purchase on Quick Intel's website.

About Quick Intel:

Quick Intel (quickintel.io) is a leading provider of innovative crypto safety solutions. Their mission is to provide investors with the technology they need to stay safe in the crypto space by delivering cutting-edge safety measures and analytics. With a comprehensive range of tools and technologies, Quick Intel helps investors and traders (both beginner and experienced) to navigate the complex world of cryptocurrencies securely.

About DEXTools:

DEXTools (dextools.io) is a prominent cryptocurrency website that empowers traders in the decentralized exchange ecosystem. Through their comprehensive suite of tools and data analysis, DEXTools helps users to make informed decisions and gain valuable insights into the crypto market. The company is committed to promoting trust and transparency within the blockchain industry.

For more info about Quick Intel, visit www.quickintel.io

