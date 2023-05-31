Alta Labs - a New but Experienced Enterprise WiFi and Network Switching Manufacturer - Enters the Market

HURRICANE, Utah, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alta Labs announced its official entrance into the global enterprise WiFi and network switching marketplace. This week its brand new cloud-managed WiFi 6 access points, the AP6 and AP6-Pro, begin shipping in select markets around the world, with its initial offering of network switches set to ship later in the third quarter of 2023.

"We have seen an opportunity to disrupt the WiFi and network switching space for some time now, and that moment has finally arrived!" says Jeff Hansen, Alta Labs' Chief Technology Officer. "We are bringing to market a high availability global platform with features and technology that have never been seen before."

A new company brought to life by leading network pioneers and reimagined for the next generation of networking technology. Backed by over 24 years of manufacturing experience from SVT - Alta Labs is new - but the people behind the brand have extensive experience in the industry. Alta Labs' goal is to elevate the world's network experience with leading-edge products and software - all guided by real professionals. Real people work here.

Chase Harrison, Alta Labs' Chief Executive Officer states "Our commitment is to ensure that connecting to and managing your network is easier than ever. Combining this with our sales, service, and support, we're exactly what the industry has been looking for."

Alta Labs is designing, engineering, and manufacturing a complete portfolio of enterprise-grade network solutions. The company is headquartered in Hurricane, Utah and its products will be available exclusively through its global distribution partner network.

For more information about Alta Labs, or to locate an authorized distributor, please visit www.alta.inc or call 866-592-3777.

