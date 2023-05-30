SCAD Celebrates Class of 2023

Commencement for Largest Graduating Class Set for June 2-3
Will Packer, Tabitha Brown, and Liliana Porter to Receive Honorary Degrees
ATLANTA and SAVANNAH, Ga., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is thrilled to announce programming for SCAD 2023 commencement, June 2-3 in Savannah and Atlanta, Georgia. SCAD is proud to celebrate the achievements of the 2023 graduating class, the largest ever in university history, with more than 3,500 total graduates.
This year, outstanding graduates will represent more than forty top-ranked programs including interactive design and game development, interior design, film and television, advertising, graphic design, and design management. Talented students from an array of these programs will deliver inspiring speeches and be celebrated by fellow students, family, faculty, staff, and acclaimed industry leaders.
SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace will confer degrees in-person or virtually at all scheduled ceremonies in Atlanta and Savannah.
"The SCAD Class of 2023 takes flight, destined for careers around the globe, where they've been hired by an elite cadre of brands to work their creative, entrepreneurial magic," said President Paula Wallace. "This year, we celebrate the largest hive in SCAD history, ready to build a better world with beneficent hands, brilliant minds, and beautiful hearts. Our Bees can do it all!"
The event will be live-streamed via YouTube with a link to the live broadcast at scad.edu/commencement, giving at-home viewers a front-row seat.
The success rate for the university is unmatched; 99% of SCAD Spring 2022 graduates reported being employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD alumni have found fulfilling careers at Adobe, Deloitte, Delta Air Lines, Microsoft, Spotify, and more.
OUTSTANDING STUDENTS
Atlanta
Valedictorian
Regina Vera Castellanos
Animation | School of Animation & Motion
Salutatorian
Anna Andreyenka
Advertising | School of Business Innovation
Excelsus Laureate
Nitya Bellani
Graphic Design | School of Design
Presidential Medalist
Ja'Baris Bakerville
Fashion | School of Fashion
Savannah
Valedictorian
Khushi Bhatt
Immersive Reality | School of Creative Technology
Salutatorian
Lara Federspiel
User experience | School of Design
Excelsus Laureate
Desmond Du
Motion media | School of Animation and Motion
Presidential Medalist
Bhavna Bhavanishkar
Design management |School of Business Innovation
Presentation of Degrees ceremonies will take place at the Savannah Convention Center and the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Savannah graduates will participate in the ceremony designated for their school on either Friday, June 2, or Saturday, June 3. For loved ones who cannot attend in person, all ceremonies will stream live online on YouTube.
SCAD: The University for Creative Careers
SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering more than 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow. SCAD enrolls more than 16,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 120 countries. The future-minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university's renowned research lab and prototype generator. SCAD is No. 1 in the U.S., according to Art & Object's 2023 Best Art Schools ranking, with additional top rankings for degree programs in interior design, architecture, film, fashion, digital media, and more. Career success is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. For the past five years, 99% of SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. Visit scad.edu.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)