Gafcon, Inc. Congratulates Anser Advisory, LLC on the Acquisition of Gafcon Digital, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gafcon, Inc. (Gafcon), a leading provider of comprehensive construction project management services, extends warm congratulations to Anser Advisory, LLC on its recent acquisition of Gafcon Digital, Inc. (GDI), formerly a Gafcon affiliate specializing in software agnostic systems integration for the digital building lifecycle. Prior to the acquisition, Gafcon transitioned GDI to operate as an independent entity in April 2022.

Gafcon takes immense pride in the accomplishments of GDI and eagerly anticipates its future growth and success under the guidance of Anser Advisory, leveraging the larger platform provided.

It is important to emphasize that despite GDI's acquisition by Anser Advisory, Gafcon remains a separate and independent entity continuing its business as usual in the program, project management and project controls space across various sectors, including commercial, educational, healthcare, infrastructure and residential.

