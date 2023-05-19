AMEC EARNS FIRST POSITION IN TWO RANKINGS OF TECHINSIGHTS CUSTOMER SATISFACTION SURVEY 2023

SHANGHAI, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC), a global micro-fabrication equipment Company serving customers in the semiconductor and adjacent high-tech sectors, is proud to announce that it has won six awards in the 2023 TechInsights Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSS). Most notably, AMEC has taken first place in"THE BEST Suppliers of Fab Equipment to Specialty Chip Makers and Deposition Equipment". CSS is conducted annually by TechInsights, the most trusted source of actionable, in-depth intelligence related to semiconductor innovation and surrounding markets.

(PRNewswire)

In addition to achieving the highest rating from customers in the referenced survey categories, AMEC also received the following four honorary awards:

10 BEST Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment: Ranked third.

THE BEST Suppliers of Fab Equipment to Specialty Chip Makers: Ranked first.

THE BEST Suppliers of Fab Equipment: Ranked third.

THE BEST Suppliers of Fab Equipment to Foundation Chip Makers: Ranked fifth.

TechInsights Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey has, since 1988, been the only publicly available opportunity for customers to provide feedback on suppliers of semiconductor equipment and subsystems. The 10 BEST, THE BEST, and RANKED 1st awards provide special recognition to suppliers which are rated highest by their customers. In 2018 and 2019, AMEC was the only China-based company to be recognized in the prestigious list of winners; a list which includes leading companies from North America, Europe, and Asia.

"We are proud to receive this great honor again this year, and we recognize that these awards are a reflection of the trust which leading chipmakers and other technology innovators across the world place in our Company," comments AMEC's CEO, Dr. Gerald Z. Yin. "We continuously advocate and practice the'Four Big Ten' culture; emphasizing the importance of innovation and differentiation, while providing product solutions which meet the stringent needs of our customers through technological innovation. By building strong, collaborative relationships and with collective effort, we will continue to assist our customers in achieving their innovation, production, and profit goals with advanced technologies, high-performing tools, and outstanding service."

About AMEC

AMEC (SSE STAR Market stock code: 688012) is China's leading provider of process technologies, tools and expertise which enable global manufacturers of semiconductors and LEDs achieve their innovation, production, and profit goals. The Company's etch tools assist chipmakers in building devices for diverse applications at nodes as low as 5nm, while its MOCVD systems lead the market for Blue LED mass production. More than 3300 AMEC process stations, comprising both product lines, have been installed at 100+ leading customer fabs across Asia and Europe. AMEC is headquartered in Shanghai with operations in Nanchang and Xiamen, and regional subsidiaries in the Taiwan region, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

About TechInsights

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMEC