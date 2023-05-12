ProjectReady Extends Autodesk Construction Cloud® Integration

Modern Collaborative Project Information Tool Enhances the Value of AEC Professionals' Autodesk Construction Cloud Investment With Autodesk Build Integration

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProjectReady, a leading provider of collaborative project information management software for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry, has announced an expanded integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud®, a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network and predictive insights for construction teams. Now, customers can integrate ProjectReady with Autodesk® Build or Autodesk®Docs.

The industry's only truly agnostic IDE, ProjectReady bridges silos and helps move projects over the finish line.

The ProjectReady platform works as an integrated data environment (IDE™) to improve collaboration through the integration of systems and common data environments used by AEC industry professionals and project owners. This new integration gives users greater control over their project information, eliminates duplicate data entry across systems, and reduces the amount of time spent searching for and recreating information.

This integration allows users to:

Automatically synchronize content across connected systems.

Route RFIs, Issues, transmittals, and change orders for approval while promoting improved team communication and collaboration.

Register email and attachments directly to connected systems plus find and send project information faster.

"Bringing together systems used on AEC projects is only a part of what a modern project information management solution needs to accomplish. The other is making sure the solution actively addresses challenges the industry faces today," said Joe Giegerich, ProjectReady CEO.

"When construction teams lack integrated data and documentation environments, communication and collaboration quickly fall apart," said James Cook, director, partner integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "As the industry adopts new tools to help teams process and manage their data, it's important to ensure these tools can work together and communicate successfully and consistently. ProjectReady's new integration is yet another way for our customers to effectively share and manage the information they capture and create in Autodesk Construction Cloud, providing project owners with increased visibility, breaking down silos, and improving collaboration across teams."

In addition to Autodesk Build and Autodesk Docs, ProjectReady integrates with other Autodesk Construction Cloud solutions, including BIM 360® and PlanGrid®.

Email ProjectReady at info@project-ready.com or visit https://www.project-ready.com to learn more.

Autodesk, Autodesk Build, Autodesk Construction Cloud, Autodesk Docs, BIM 360, and PlanGrid are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

