G FUEL is Traveling Through Dimensions to Introduce an Upgraded Team of Energy Drinks to Promote Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse

G FUEL is Traveling Through Dimensions to Introduce an Upgraded Team of Energy Drinks to Promote Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse

G FUEL releases a new Energy and Hydration Collection promoting Sony Pictures Animation's upcoming film

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL announces that its new GFUEL "Glitch Mix" Flavor is now available for pre-order in limited-edition packaging wrapped in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse artwork from the film. The collection includes themed Energy and Hydration Collector's Boxes and 16 oz Cans.

G FUEL's (PRNewswire)

Set to release exclusively in movie theaters June 2023, Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the highly anticipated sequel to Oscar®-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Weird things have been happening lately, ever since that business with Kingpin's collider. New York just hasn't been the same. Although it is good to have a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man again! Suddenly, a hole is torn in space and time, and you start to fall through! *Thwip Thwip* You feel your body suddenly pulled back onto solid ground. *Thwip Thwip* Where are those sounds coming from?!

You look down, and right there in front of you is the new G FUEL Glitch Mix x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Collection.

G FUEL Glitch Mix is an artistic blend of strawberry, guava, and coconut that any hero in the Spider-Verse is sure to enjoy. Glitch Mix is available in Energy and Caffeine-Free Hydration varieties at GFUEL.com in a limited-edition Collector's Box – each of which comes with an exclusive Across the Spider-Verse Shaker Cup! The Energy Formula Collector's Box comes with a lenticular 16 oz Shaker Cup, which moves as cool as Miles' Spider-Style. The Hydration Formula Collector's Box comes with a 24 oz Steel Tall Boy Shaker Cup wrapped in Miles' unique universe as seen in the film!

For heroes on the go, Glitch Mix will be available soon as a 16 oz ready-to-drink can at GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe stores, each featuring retailer-exclusive artwork.

G FUEL Glitch Mix Energy Formula is sugar free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. A single 16 oz G FUEL Glitch Mix Can has zero calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. G FUEL Hydration Formula has zero caffeine, zero sugar and zero calories and is electrolyte + focus + vitamin fortified!

"No matter what dimension you come from, you know Spider-Man will stand out as a hero," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We wanted to create something that stands out as much as Spidey does, and we know Glitch Mix's heroic combo of strawberry, guava, and coconut will have our fans crawling up the walls!"

But Miles isn't alone. Joining Glitch Mix are two classic G FUEL flavors available in Remastered Tubs inspired by other Spider-Heroes in the film: Rainbow Sherbet Dimension Dance – inspired by Spider-Gwen – and Spider-Man 2099-inspired Sour Fruit Punch Future Sense. Both are available now in a Collector's Box at GFUEL.com.

Collect the entire Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse G FUEL Collector's Box lineup now at GFUEL.com and be sure to use G FUEL's Store Locator to find the exclusive Glitch Mix can at The Vitamin Shoppe and GNC locations near you!

About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and David Callaham. Based on the MARVEL Comic Books. Produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg. Executive Producers are Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch and Brian Bendis. The films features the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

Watch the trailer here.

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, and powdered Hydration Formula, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

MoistCr1TiKaL, Sentinels Esports, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, With more than 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja Summit1G , Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G FUEL