AVANTIK EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM

Diagnostics Company Appoints Chief Financial Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

PINE BROOK, N.J. , May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantik, a provider of services and products supporting diagnostic laboratories with their operations, announced today that it has expanded its leadership team. The diagnostics provider has appointed David Dean as chief financial officer and Tom Fernandes as chief commercial officer. The executives, who have extensive experience in the clinical, research and life sciences industries, will support Avantik in advancing its national expansion.

Avantik, A Higher Standard (PRNewswire)

Avantik appoints David Dean as chief financial officer and Tom Fernandes as chief commercial officer.

Mark Zacur, CEO, Avantik, said, "We are delighted to welcome Dave and Tom to Avantik. Their strong roots in leading growth-focused health care businesses will be invaluable as we pursue our goal of building Avantik into a leading diagnostics provider. They also share our deep commitment to providing our customers with the highest standard of products and support."

About Dave Dean

Before joining Avantik, Dave was CFO of BioXcel, where he supported the drug development and the organization's expansion into new therapeutic areas. Previously, he served in financial and operational leadership roles for a range of health care businesses, including Z-Medica, Protedyne Corporation and PerkinElmer. During his 10 years with Z-Medica, Dave contributed to the medical device manufacturer's global expansion, culminating in its successful sale to Teleflex Corporation in 2020.

About Tom Fernandes

Tom joins Avantik from Thermo Fisher Scientific. Over the course of his nine years with the global organization, Tom spearheaded sales and commercial operations for multiple business divisions, including microbiology and Fisher HealthCare. Prior to Thermo Fisher, Tom held leadership roles in sales, marketing and business development across a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics businesses, including Vela Diagnostics, AdvanDx and Roche Diagnostics.

About Avantik

Avantik supports anatomic pathology and histology laboratories with maintaining their operations. Founded in 1971, the company offers customers a portfolio of high-quality equipment, consumables, and maintenance and repair services. Through a network of service hubs and engineers, Avantik helps laboratories resolve maintenance and repair needs quickly to continue their critical work in diagnosing patients. In 2023, Avantik partnered with Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic health care investor, to advance its national expansion. To learn more about Avantik, visit www.avantik-us.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avantik