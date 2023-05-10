ISARA Expands Strategic Leadership, Appoints CEO and Executive Chairman

Cryptography Expert Atsushi Yamada Named CEO; Former U.S. National Security Council Senior Director, Amit Mital, Named Executive Chairman

WATERLOO, ON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISARA, the leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and cryptographic risk management, today announced two executive leadership appointments that will expand and support the company's strategic direction. Atsushi Yamada was named CEO and Amit Mital was named executive chairman. Both bring significant cryptographic and technological leadership experience in enterprise and government, as ISARA expands its focus to include post-quantum cryptography professional services.

"At ISARA, we pride ourselves on building a quantum-safe world," stated Atsushi Yamada, CEO of ISARA. "We welcome Amit Mital and look forward to working together to evolve our product and service offerings to meet PQC and cryptographic risk management needs."

Executives Bring Vision, Strategic Guidance, Technical Expertise

Atsushi Yamada has been with ISARA since 2015, where he has led the company's world-class quantum-safe technologies research and development teams as managing director and vice president, research, and development. With a career steeped in cryptography and cybersecurity, Yamada holds a Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Waterloo and a master's degree and bachelor's degree in engineering in applied mathematics and physics from Kyoto University.

Prior to joining ISARA, Amit Mital served as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director, National Security Council, the White House. He focused on strategy and policy for Cyber Security and Emerging Technologies including Critical Infrastructure security, Telecom policy, Spectrum policy and 5G strategy, Quantum Computing, and AI. Mital has held leadership roles as CEO and founder of Kernel Labs, chief technology officer at Symantec Corporation, and corporate vice president at Microsoft Corporation. With deep experience in innovative technologies, Mital holds 43 patents. He earned a master's degree in engineering from Dartmouth College.

"ISARA has an excellent crypto-agile technology foundation and I look forward to taking the company to a new level and helping organizations manage their quantum-safe journeys every step of the way," said Amit Mital, executive chairman of ISARA.

About ISARA

ISARA's mission is to build a quantum-safe world. Founded in 2015, ISARA specializes in cryptographic risk management and crypto-agile and quantum-safe security solutions and services for today's information technology ecosystems. We work with enterprises and government agencies to future-proof mission-critical systems and achieve quantum-safe and Zero Trust goals. For more information, visit https://www.isara.com.

Contact: 877-319-8576, media@isara.com

