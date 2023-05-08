VOXX International Corporation's Board of Directors Nominates Gentex Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Downing, to Serve as a Director of VOXX at the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

ORLANDO, Fla., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced that its Board of Directors unanimously approved the nomination of Steve Downing as a Director of VOXX for the upcoming Fiscal Year at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mr. Downing is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection technologies. Additionally, the Company disclosed that Peter A. Lesser, who has served on the VOXX Board of Directors since 2003 will not stand for re-election.

John Shalam, Founder of VOXX and the Company's Chairman of the Board commented, "I would first like to thank Peter for his significant contributions as a Director and for his stewardship and friendship throughout the years. After more than two decades with VOXX, he has decided to step down as of our Fiscal 2023 annual meeting to enjoy more time with his family. I am also excited to announce Steve's nomination as an independent director and believe our Company and shareholders will benefit greatly from his extensive experience in our industry. He has a strong and well-deserved reputation and an impressive track record throughout his career. Our Board looks forward to working with Steve in the years to come."

Mr. Downing added, "It's an honor to be nominated by the VOXX Board and with shareholder consent, I look forward to serving in this role with the same dedication and passion I have at Gentex and my other endeavors. VOXX is a worldwide leader across many industries with a long history of innovation and I am excited to help explore mutually beneficial ways to drive growth in our respective businesses and enhance value for our stakeholders. I have the utmost respect for John, Pat, Beat, and the VOXX team members that I have worked with in the past and look forward to supporting the Company's vision in this role."

