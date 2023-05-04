Big Barker Celebrates National Dog Mom's Day: May 13

-Makers of American-made orthopedic dog beds recognize annual day for all dog-loving people-

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- – Big Barker , makers of the first dog bed clinically proven and scientifically engineered to improve physical wellness and quality of life for big dogs at every stage of their lives, are recognizing National Dog Mom's Day on May 13, 2023 by celebrating all dog-loving people.

Logo for Big Barker (PRNewswire)

In celebration of Dog Mom's Day, use code DOGMOMSDAY2023 for free waterproof liner with any Big Barker bed until 5/14/23

"Dog Mom's Day is a time to celebrate the special bond between dogs and their moms all over the country," said Shannon Wells, Marketing Director of Big Barker, a majority-owned brand of Tenth Avenue Holdings . "Our dogs are family. Whether they come into our lives as puppies, seniors or anywhere in between."

Here are what Big Barker ambassadors have to say about being a dog mom and in a video here :

● Chonkymutt: Patricia of LA County says: "Being a dog mom is such a special experience. It's like having a best friend who's always there for you, no matter what."

● Tobiadadane : Taylor says: "For me being a dog mom has taught me a lot. They've taught me so much about responsibility and selflessness. Dogs require a lot of attention and care. It's up to us to make sure they're happy and healthy. My favorite part about being a dog mom is the way my dog brings our family together."

● Olive_thedane : Avanti says: "My dog brings so much joy into my life every single day. I am so happy that I get to spend so much time with her and that's why I think it's so important that we celebrate dog mom's day because of how important they are to us and it's a day for us to be proud of and how we take care of them."

● Arrowwoodretrievers : Susan says: "One of my favorite parts of being a dog mom is the joy that my dog brings into my life. No matter how stressful or overwhelming my day may be, spending time with my dog always puts a smile on my face."

● ichabodandiona : Amy says: "It's amazing how much dogs can lift our spirits and make us feel better. They're truly a gift. Being a dog mom is a gift."

● Mixedwithout : Chelsea says: "I've learned to be more patient, to be more present, and to put someone else's need before my own."

Since its founding in 2011, Big Barker's mission has been to improve the quality of life for big dogs by providing handcrafted, American-made beds that help to alleviate joint pain and enable dogs of any size to rest comfortably. It is a recipient of the Fear Free Preferred Product Program designation, a recognition from veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. Big Barker products include the Orthopedic Headrest Edition Bed, Sleek Edition Bed, and Sofa Edition Bed, as well the Orthopedic Crate Pads and Orthopedic Backseat Barker Beds. Each bed is handmade at Big Barker's Pennsylvania workshop; has a 10-year warranty and a one-year risk-free trial.

In celebration of National Dog Mom's Day, use code DOGMOMSDAY2023 to get a free waterproof liner with any Big Barker bed between now and 5/14/23. Prices range from $119-$499 and can be upgraded to include temperature regulation and personalization; go to www.bigbarker.com for more information.

National Dog Mom's Day, observed on the second Saturday in May, began in 2018, when a dog person's dating app, Dig, launched the day for dog-loving women to thank dog moms, foster dog moms and future dog moms for all the love they give to pups.

About Tenth Avenue Holdings:

Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook and York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store, Tusco Products, Under Your Skin. For more information about Tenth Avenue Holdings, visit www.tenave.com .

About Big Barker:

Big Barker , makers of the first dog bed clinically proven and scientifically engineered to improve physical wellness and quality of life for big dogs at every stage of their lives, was founded by Eric Shannon in 2011. Big Barker's mission is to improve the quality of life for big dogs by providing handcrafted, American-made beds that help to alleviate joint pain and enable dogs of any size to rest comfortably. Big Barker is a recipient of the Fear Free Preferred Product Program designation, a recognition from veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. Each bed is handmade at Big Barker's Pennsylvania workshop; has a 10-year warranty and a one-year risk-free trial. Prices range from $119-$499 and can be upgraded to include temperature regulation and personalization. Hear testimonials from veterinarian consultants here: https://bigbarker.com/pages/big-barker-veterinarian-consultants . Visit www.bigbarker.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Diane Stefani, diane.stefani19@gmail.com; Jennifer A. Maguire, jen@maguirepr.com

Tenth Avenue Holdings Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tenth Avenue Holdings