Raytheon Technologies develops 'NexGen Optix' Tactical Free-Space Optical Comms

DULLES, Va., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), announced the launch of NexGen Optix, a tactical Free-Space Optical Communications system that enables high-speed, secure data transfer in challenging environments.

NexGen Optix, developed by Raytheon Blackbird Technologies, provides greater bandwidths in a form factor that is smaller, weighs less, uses less power and costs less than conventional optical systems and can securely send more data within the same bandwidth over longer distances. The system uses lasers instead of radio frequencies as a means of communication, which makes the signal less susceptible to detection, interference and jamming.

"NexGen Optix represents a significant advancement in secure communication and shared networking technology," said Troy Smith, director of Raytheon Blackbird Technologies. "We've developed a solution that enables organizations to communicate effectively in challenging environments where traditional communication systems may not be reliable."

The ultra-low size, weight and power-cost (SWaP-C) communications has been optimized for peer and near-peer operational environments and provides rapid, secure communication and connectivity. Offering a tactical advantage to forces, the system has been tested and approved during U.S. government exercises.

In addition to its high-speed data transfer capabilities, NexGen Optix is lightweight and portable, making it easy to deploy in the field. The system is also designed with rugged components that can withstand harsh environmental conditions, ensuring reliability even in the most extreme situations.

