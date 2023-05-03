NVIDIA CEO and Founder Jensen Huang to Keynote Live at COMPUTEX 2023

TAIPEI, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) today announced that NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the keynote address in person at COMPUTEX 2023.

The keynote will take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 on Monday, May 29, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), and cover advanced developments in the fields of accelerated computing and artificial intelligence. Welcome to join and Register Now. A livestream and replay of the keynote will be available here.

NVIDIA, the pioneer in accelerated computing that enabled the AI revolution, announced at its most recent GTC conference a series of breakthroughs in generative AI, simulation and collaboration that are boosting productivity and efficiency for leading companies around the world.

At this year's COMPUTEX Forum, NVIDIA's Greg Estes, VP of Corporate Marketing and Developer Programs, will deliver a talk entitled "Racing Towards the Industrial Metaverse", sharing how NVIDIA and its partners are using Omniverse, generative AI, and accelerated computing to enable an exciting new era of 3D workflows. His talk will take place on Tuesday, May 30, from 2:30 to 3:00 p.m.

COMPUTEX 2023 will take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 & Hall 2, from May 30 to June 2 with over 1,000 exhibitors from 17 countries using 3,000 booths. In addition, TAITRA will organize COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum, where CEOs and senior executives from global tech giants share their insights and key industry issues. Sign up for COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum:

https://event.taiwantradeshows.com.tw/zh-tw/events/74/index.html. For more details about the related events, please visit the TAITRA's COMPUTEX official website: https://www.computexaipei.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

