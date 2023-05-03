INX Collaborates with BitGo to Introduce Institutional-Grade Wallet Management Solution for Digital Securities

INX is Enabling Institutional Investors to Fully and Confidently Participate in the Security Token Market and the Greater Digital Economy

NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (Cboe Canada: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF) ("INX"), a broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker, announced today that it has launched a pilot enterprise-level wallet management solution for regulated security tokens through a collaboration with its long-standing partner, BitGo . Combining the very best of Web3 with the regulatory guardrails of INX's SEC-registered platform, INX.One , institutional investors like Family Offices and Venture Capital Funds now have the highest standards of wallet management through BitGo's tried and tested policy management solution allowing setting of policies with spenders, viewers, approvers and administrators.

INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’S FIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES (PRNewsfoto/INX Limited) (PRNewswire)

INX is Enabling Institutional Investors to Fully and Confidently Participate in the Security Token Market

"Continuing our role as a pioneer in the security tokens space by introducing new and fully-regulated solutions for all investors, we are thrilled to announce another 'first' with the introduction of our wallet solution for institutional investors," said Itai Avneri, deputy CEO and COO of INX. "By collaborating with Web3 powerhouse BitGo, significant barriers of entry that have previously plagued this aspect of the security tokens market have now been removed. As a result, INX and its partners are enabling institutional investors to take full advantage of the opportunities that exist in the tokenization ecosystem."

INX is welcoming institutional investors to trial the solution and experience the following new and indispensable benefits:

Assets can now be managed using a customizable wallet management policy with different role types like viewers, spenders, approvers and administrators.

Wallets are secured with BitGo wallet infrastructure - reducing the risk of a single point of failure associated with many retail browser-based wallets.

Institutional investors can segregate their individual clients' assets by setting up multiple wallets with bespoke access and management policies, allowing even their clients to become an approver in the wallet management policy.

Investors will have full access to the INX.One platform - the only fully-regulated platform for listing and trading both SEC-registered security tokens and cryptocurrencies, which offers a seamless and secure single point of entrance for institutional investors to maximize opportunities to engage with digital financial instruments.

"At BitGo, we believe in the transformative potential of blockchain technology for real-world assets. We are thrilled to partner with INX to provide their clients with an enterprise-grade wallet platform for security tokens. Our wallets can connect to and interact seamlessly with INX.One without compromising on security or reliability. This will unlock new possibilities for investors and serve as a gateway for institutional adoption of Web3," said Lisa Jowett, Head of Platform Sales at BitGo.

INX's mission is to increase access for U.S. and international investors to the growing opportunities in the digital economy. The INX.One platform sets a global standard for effectively achieving democratization in financial markets, while simultaneously providing the necessary regulatory guardrails through close collaboration with U.S. and global regulators.

For more information about INX, visit https://www.inx.co/

About INX:

INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies.

With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and innovative regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc. INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, INX has made certain assumptions, including with respect to, the continuous development of the INX trading platform, the offering of non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards, and the development of the digital asset industry. Although INX believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to regulatory developments, the state of the digital securities and cryptocurrencies markets, and general economic conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, INX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Cboe Canada is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.‍

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.‍

For further information, contact:

The INX Digital Company, Inc.

Investor Relations

+1 855 657 2314

Email: investorrelations@inx.co

For more information, contact:

Liz Whelan

liz@lwprconsulting.com

(312) 315-0160

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The INX Digital Company, Inc.