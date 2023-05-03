ON GLOBAL TRAVEL ADVISOR DAY, LXTV PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES NEW SERIES PILOT "1ST LOOK PRESENTS - EXTRA MILE CLUB," PREMIERING MAY 20, IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE ON NBC

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the expertise and dedication of travel advisors everywhere, NBCUniversal Local's LXTV Productions is commemorating Global Travel Advisor Day with the launch of the reality series pilot "1st Look Presents – Extra Mile Club," spotlighting the efforts of two top travel advisors tasked with delivering a first-class luxury travel experience for a celebrity couple. Part of NBCU Local's popular entertainment, travel and lifestyle showcase "1st Look," the pilot will air May 20 immediately following Saturday Night Live.

Extra Mile Club centers on a competition between Global Travel Collection travel advisors, Leslie Tillem and Curtis Parris, tasked with curating a day of exclusive activities in the most dynamic of destinations for celebrity couple Ashley and Jared Haibon. The Bachelor in Paradise alums will ultimately decide which advisor delivered the most epic experience and award them their future business.

"Throughout the episode, we see Leslie and Curtis put their negotiating and networking skills to the test by curating one-of-a-kind experiences for Ashley and Jared's weekend getaway in New York City. They are both at the top of their field and well-experienced handling trips for clients with extravagant budgets," said Marni Sabia, Vice President of Original Content and Development at LXTV Productions. "Our show brings together the travel content that 1st Look is known for with an exciting mix of reality from this niche world of travel advisors."

The pilot was developed in partnership with Global Travel Collection, the luxury division of Internova Travel Group, one of the largest travel services companies in the world. Global Travel Collection represents the most sophisticated community of premier travel brands worldwide, with approximately 1,500 travel advisors who provide premium service to leisure, corporate and entertainment industry clients. Its portfolio includes All Star Travel Group, Andrew Harper, Colletts Travel, In the Know Experiences, Protravel International, R. Crusoe & Son and Tzell Travel Group.

"We're excited to let people know about the role of the travel advisor and this show will do just that. It's fitting that we are able to announce this on Global Travel Advisor Day, a time to celebrate the hard work of these dedicated professionals," said J.D. O'Hara, Chief Executive Officer of Internova Travel Group, which represents more than 100,000 travel advisors. "By introducing our travel advisors to a national audience, we can highlight the tremendous value and high level of personal service they provide to their clients."

"I know that viewers will come away impressed after watching our travel advisors in action as they work with their clients to plan the perfect trip, showcasing all of their experience and passion for seeing the world," said Angie Licea, President, Global Travel Collection. "Travel advisors provide a human connection that simply can't be matched by booking a trip online."

Extra Mile Club is produced by LXTV, part of NBCUniversal Local. The episode will air on 11 NBC-owned stations immediately following Saturday Night Live and is nationally syndicated, averaging over 1.3M weekly viewers. It is available overnight on NBC Network, LX News and NBC VOD, and available for streaming audiences on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

About LXTV Productions

LXTV is the National Emmy® award-winning lifestyle production company of the NBC Owned Television Stations group, a part of the NBCUniversal Local division. LXTV produces original series and specials, including 1st Look, a travel show which spotlights the best places to eat, play and indulge; Open House and Open House NYC, hosted by Sara Gore, where audiences get a look at America's most lavish homes and get design ideas, advice and inspiration from the industry's emerging and established names; George to the Rescue, a home improvement show hosted by George Oliphant, where design and construction experts help families and communities realize their home improvement dreams. LXTV shows are available on NBC-owned and affiliated stations in the U.S., on LX News and digital out-of-home platforms including taxis, gas stations, buses and nail salons, and on streaming platforms such as Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), a division of Internova Travel Group, is the world's largest collection of international luxury travel agencies, including the well-established networks of Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group and Colletts Travel, as well as Andrew Harper, In the Know Experiences, All Star Travel Group and R. Crusoe & Son. GTC advisors and agencies are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. The combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world travelers.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

