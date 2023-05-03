BOCA RATON, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces integration with Macrosmith, a document management software platform. Their MacroFile application scans paper records into secure electronic documents, saving dealerships time and money.

Dominion DMS (PRNewswire)

"Macrosmith uploads your deal jacket and repair order data from VUE, helping you regain control of audits, eliminate filing cabinets and storage boxes, and reduce hand keying and scanning errors. Rest assured that your documents are secure and easily accessible." - C. Grier Yartz, Chief Executive Officer, Macrosmith.

Macrosmith benefits include:

Simplicity and ease of use.

Fixed pricing with unlimited scanning.

Integration with Dominion DMS allows for exception reporting to ensure nothing is missed. You can also go back as many years as needed with Dominion's data feed to scan historical documents at no additional charge.

Build your scanning capabilities as you go. Start with ROs and later add A/P, HR, Deal Jackets, and Month End Reports in their own folders at no extra charge.

Unlimited users with permissions-based access and audit trail capabilities.

Centralized Access – Groups with multiple rooftops can have a centralized database with access based on user permission. It is a one-stop shop for controllers/owners maintaining different locations.

FTC Safeguards Rule compliance for document storage

"As a Dominion DMS customer, we value our partnership with them and their integration with Macrosmith. Not only does it cut down on the paper we store and the time searching for historical documents, but it now keeps us compliant with the FTC Safeguards Rule for storing our documents. I would recommend them to any dealership looking to move paperless." - Kristi Snyder, General Manager, Parker Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Starkville.

Security for your data is more critical today than ever before. With Dominion DMS being cloud based on Microsoft Azure and Macrosmith encrypting data in transit and at rest, you can be confident that you are protected. Macrosmith locks down data access based on security rights and provides extensive audit trails while logging every 'touch' of a document. Multi-factor authentication is used to access your records.

"Giving our dealer partners what they need to succeed is what we strive to do daily. Partnering with Macrosmith provides security for your data and allows for ease-of-use and efficiency for dealerships." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason dealers should reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE DMS platform, visit DominionDMS.com .

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with franchised automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. VUE by Dominion DMS is a cloud-native dealer management system that gives dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website, and like us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Macrosmith:

Macrosmith is a leading provider of online document scanning and storage solutions. With MacroFile, you can scan and store any type of file in your office, including deal jackets, parts invoices, repair orders, human resource documents, accounting reports, and more. MacroFile is a complete electronic document management system for auto dealers. With over a decade of experience in the industry and tens of millions of documents stored in our secure repositories, we are confident that we will exceed your expectations.

Contact us for more information: sales@macrosmith.com | 814.308.0788

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Scott Smith

Product & Content Marketing Manager

Dominion DMS

Scott.Smith2@dominiondms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dominion DMS