Banking Veteran Karin Lockovitch Joins Treliant Executive Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treliant, an essential consulting partner to the global financial industry, has named Karin J. Lockovitch as Senior Managing Director, Regulatory Compliance and Mortgage. Her appointment deepens Treliant's long-standing commitment to assisting financial services companies in designing, implementing, and operating effective and efficient compliance programs that support operational excellence while meeting regulatory expectations.

Treliant, LLC (PRNewswire)

Karin's appointment deepens Treliant's long-standing commitment to effective compliance and operational excellence.

Karin is a 25-year banking and financial services executive who has served as Chief Compliance, Credit, and Enterprise Risk Officer for major U.S. banks, foreign-owned banks, and non-banks, overseeing a broad scope of financial products and services. She has also spent several years as a consultant advising fintechs and their bank partners on risk, compliance, operational optimization, and resilience.

Karin's bank executive roles have included Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for Bank of the West and for Zions Bancorporation. She was also Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for SunTrust's (now Truist) Consumer and Small Business division, Director of Compliance Risk Management for Ally Bank, and Chief Credit Officer for Lehman Brothers Commercial Bank and American Express Centurion Bank.

In her consulting work, Karin has advised on optimal enterprise risk and compliance programs, led bank charter application and bank acquisition strategies, directed an extensive project to advance the Utah banking and fintech industries, and served as a fractional Chief Compliance and Chief Risk Officer.

"Due to recent developments in the U.S. financial sector, from mortgage and commercial real estate declines, fair lending compliance issues, to ALM mismatches, regulators are bound to redouble their focus on all banks' and fintechs' potential exposures and weaknesses," said Treliant CEO David Samuels. "This makes Karin's appointment especially timely, to support our clients with her profound knowledge and experience in designing, building, and managing effective enterprise compliance and risk frameworks, and in implementing programs for responsible lending and mortgage servicing, including execution."

"Financial services companies are seeing another spike in regulatory risk, and they need advice on the most relevant, impactful options for achieving and demonstrating safety and soundness," Karin said. "Treliant has helped so many banks in these areas and in meeting regulators' expectations across the board, and I look forward to working with the team on our clients' range of compliance, mortgage, and responsible banking related needs."

About Treliant

Treliant is an essential consulting firm serving banks, mortgage originators and servicers, fintechs, and other companies providing financial services globally. We are led by practitioners from the industry and the regulatory community who bring deep domain knowledge to help our clients drive business change and address the most pressing compliance, regulatory, and operational challenges.

We provide data-driven, technology-enabled advisory, implementation, and staffing solutions to the regulatory compliance, risk, financial crimes, and capital markets functions of our clients.

Founded in 2005, Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Łódź, Poland. For more information visit www.treliant.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Treliant