Tovla Jr. and Kroger Partner to Empower Children Through Cooking

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tovla Jr ., a pioneer in developing kid-safe cookware and knives, is proud to announce that one of the nation's largest retailers, Kroger, will now be carrying Tovla Jr. products at more than 500 stores nationwide. The collaboration will support Tovla Jr.'s mission of inspiring young children through the art of cooking.

Tovla Jr. is one of Amazon's top-selling brands in its category and can also be found online at Target and Walmart. With this latest expansion into retail stores, Tovla Jr. is now more accessible to parents, equipping them with the necessary resources to introduce their children to the kitchen at a young age. This early exposure helps teach about nutrition, develop essential life skills, and foster creativity.

"It is an overwhelming feeling to know that a product I created to empower my own children is serving as a tool to build the self-confidence of children around the world," said Tova Levine, Tovla Jr.'s founder. "Seeing the look of pride and joy on the faces of children when they successfully cut and chop is an unforgettable moment, a powerful expression of their newfound sense of capability and self-worth."

Tovla Jr. has been a driving force in encouraging children's culinary adventures for more than seven years. Levine's vision was sparked by her own children's desire to learn and create in the kitchen. After identifying a gap in the market that was filled with toy cookware, Levine introduced her first product, a child-safe knife for children as young as four, designed to slice fruits and vegetables with ease.

About Tovla Jr.

Founded in 2016 by a former special education teacher and mother of five, Tovla Jr.'s mission is to develop innovative tools that empower all children to reach their full potential - in the kitchen and in life. Tovla Jr. offers a wide range of products, including child-safe knives, baking kits, kid-friendly measuring cups, mixing bowls and a recently launched chopping tool for the youngest of chefs. To learn more about Tovla Jr., please visit tovlajr.com .

