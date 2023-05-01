Cantor Fitzgerald Hires Alex Englander as Global Head of Institutional Equity and Prime Distribution

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., ("Cantor") a leading global financial services firm, today announced that Alex Englander will join the firm as Global Head of Institutional Equity and Prime Distribution, based in New York. He will report directly to Pascal Bandelier, Global Head of Equities.

Cantor Fitzgerald Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cantor Fitzgerald) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, commented on today's announcement, "We are excited to welcome Alex to Cantor Fitzgerald. He brings with him a proven track record within Global Equities with a wealth of deep and coveted institutional client relationships. His appointment underlines our commitment to our clients and continued investment in our Global Equities franchise."

Mr. Bandelier added, "Alex has executed at every level, has great client relationships, and brings additional institutional connectivity and credibility to the growing Cantor platform."

Mr. Englander joins Cantor from Credit Suisse where he most recently served as a Managing Director and Head of Americas Equities Advisory Sales. In that role, Alex was responsible for managing US & Canada Advisory Distribution, Portfolio-Risk Advisory, Specialist, and HOLT Sales, in addition to Corporate Access for the Americas. Prior to that role, Alex spent 18 years at Barclays|Lehman Brothers where he was the Head of New York Institutional Equity Sales.

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 11,500 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 78 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, commercial real estate, and infrastructure, and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of the 25 primary dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Cantor Fitzgerald is a leading SPAC sponsor, having completed multiple initial public offerings and announced multiple business combinations through its CF Acquisition platform. For more information, please visit www.cantor.com.

Note to Editors: Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, leads Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., the parent company of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

