TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") on April 28, 2023. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the Meeting and by proxy was 151,051,401, representing 56.49 per cent of the Company's outstanding common shares.

The following resolutions were considered by shareholders:

Election of Directors

The thirteen director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Per cent Withheld Per cent Rona H. Ambrose 148,554,412 99.33 % 1,009,260 0.67 % John P. Dielwart 149,100,353 99.69 % 463,320 0.31 % Alan J. Fohrer 148,745,934 99.45 % 817,738 0.55 % Laura W. Folse 148,974,621 99.61 % 589,050 0.39 % Harry A. Goldgut 149,070,660 99.67 % 493,012 0.33 % John H. Kousinioris 149,135,402 99.71 % 428,271 0.29 % Candace J. MacGibbon 138,099,843 92.34 % 11,463,829 7.66 % Thomas M. O'Flynn 136,442,018 91.23 % 13,121,655 8.77 % Bryan D. Pinney 148,707,763 99.43 % 855,909 0.57 % James Reid 149,129,758 99.71 % 433,915 0.29 % Manjit K. Sharma 149,024,498 99.64 % 539,174 0.36 % Sandra R. Sharman 148,064,047 99.00 % 1,499,624 1.00 % Sarah A. Slusser 149,092,994 99.69 % 470,677 0.31 %



Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2023 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Withheld Per cent 138,102,736 91.43 % 12,948,564 8.57 %



Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation (also known as "say-on-pay")

The advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation or say-on-pay was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Withheld Per cent 143,910,549 96.22 % 5,653,122 3.78 %



Increase of Shares Issuable Under the Share Unit Plan

The resolution approving the Company's increase of shares issuable under the Share Unit Plan was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Withheld Per cent 148,519,290 98.32 % 2,532,106 1.68 %



About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 111 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and its climate change strategy with CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. TransAlta has achieved a 68 per cent reduction in GHG emissions or 22 million tonnes since 2015 and has received scores of A- from CDP and A from MSCI.

For more information about TransAlta, visit its website at transalta.com.

