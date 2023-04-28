Up to 75% of a Marketing Budget Is Spent Inefficiently Due to Broken Lead Generation Engines, Says SoftwareReviews

The firm has published a new resource to help software marketing teams accelerate their lead conversion performance.

TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - An efficient lead generation engine is crucial for the teams tasked with marketing software products and services. However, there are many marketing leaders who face various challenges that are negatively impacting their organizations in the current market, such as low-quality lead volumes, poor conversion rates, inadequate numbers of organic website visitors, and longer lead conversion times compared to competitors. To help marketing teams improve their approach and increase the ROI on their efforts, SoftwareReviews has released a data-driven blueprint called Diagnose and Optimize Your Lead Gen Engine.

"Many marketing leaders report that their website visitors are low quality, and those visitors either disengage quickly or, when engaging further with lead generation engine components, they just don't convert," says Terra Higginson, principal research director at SoftwareReviews. "These marketing leaders urgently need to diagnose what's not working in their lead generation engine to quickly remedy the issue and get back on track, to build new customer relationships and drive loyalty."

The blueprint outlines how to use a targeted set of diagnostic tools to uncover critical weaknesses in an organization's lead generation engine and develop a best-in-class optimization strategy that builds relationships, creates awareness, and establishes trust and loyalty with prospects. Using these tools can save marketing executives up to 50% of the effort of identifying gaps and opportunities in their lead generation engine and 70% of the time spent creating a lead generation optimization strategy, according to the diagnostic findings from SoftwareReviews. This approach will also help organizations save money, as the research found that up to 75% of a marketing budget is spent inefficiently when running on a broken lead generation engine.

SoftwareReviews' research blueprint was created to guide marketing leaders in creating a diagnostic scorecard to prioritize opportunities that will yield the highest impact. The approach will also help create a best-in-class marketing strategy and roadmap that will build relationships, create awareness, and foster trust and loyalty among website visitors so that organizations can grow.

