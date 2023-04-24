WONDER LAUNCHES HAWAIIAN BUNS WITH TROPICAL FLAVOR AND TOUCH OF SWEETNESS

THOMASVILLE, Ga., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder® is bringing a taste of paradise to the mainland with the launch of its new Wonder Hawaiian Buns. Available in stores now, the new buns feature Wonder's iconic pillowy soft texture with a touch of sweetness.

Wonder Bread (PRNewsfoto/Wonder Bread) (PRNewswire)

"Consumers are looking for options in the bun category with a sweeter flavor profile," said John Steed, senior vice president of legacy brands at Flowers Foods. "The formula we've created for our new Wonder Hawaiian Buns is truly the perfect tropical blend. It's sweet, yet savory, and the build incorporates our classic Wonder soft texture that is still sturdy enough to pile on the ingredients."

Available in a 15-ounce package of eight buns each, Wonder Hawaiian Buns can be found alongside other Wonder products in major retailers nationwide.

As a way to celebrate, Wonder Bread has launched its very own Wonder Hawaiian BUNgalow Game, transporting gamers to paradise where they will battle it out in a virtual bun stacking battle royale. Live on the Wonder Hawaiian Buns landing page from April 24 – June 4, players who complete the game will be able to submit one entry per day for the chance to win a $100 gift card and a festive Wonder Hawaiian shirt. A total of 42 winners will be announced during the giveaway period. Must be 18 years or older to win.

To learn more or find recipes for inspiration, visit WonderBread.com/Hawaiian and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Wonder Bread:

Founded in 1921 in Indianapolis, Wonder Bread is named for the feeling that founder Elmer Cline experienced when watching a hot air balloon race. A century later, the brand is credited with the popularization of sliced bread and remains an iconic brand at barbeques, on store shelves, at picnics and in lunchboxes across the nation. Learn more at www.wonderbread.com.

About Flowers Foods:

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2022 sales of $4.8 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

FOR MORE MEDIA INFORMATION:

The Zimmerman Agency

WonderPR@zimmerman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wonder Bread