Syska Hennessy Promotes Gary Brennen to Chairman and Cyrus Izzo to President and CEO

Both Served as Co-Presidents

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has elevated Gary Brennen to chairman and Cyrus Izzo to president and CEO. Both previously served as co-presidents.

Gary Brennen (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Brennen will work closely with the board of directors, focusing on strategy and governance. Izzo will oversee the day-to-day management of Syska. As president and CEO he will be the top decision-maker for the company.

This restructuring, long in the works, represents the latest step in the firm's expansion of its leadership team. It follows the recent promotions of four senior executives: Rob Ioanna to chief technical officer, John Passanante to executive director of practices, Joseph O'Sullivan to executive director of geographical operations, and Louis Curatolo to chief administrative officer.

"Our 'Vision 2025' plan outlines several goals that this restructuring supports," notes Izzo. "These include streamlining operations, investing in the next generation of leaders, and deepening client relationships. An augmented executive team enables us to reach these goals more quickly."

"I started at Syska as an engineering trainee 41 years ago, and I've enjoyed each and every role I've held since then," says Brennen. "I'm looking forward to this latest step in a long and rewarding career here at Syska."

Brennen, who is based in Los Angeles, has played a major role in the growth of the Western region, as well as the firm's expansion into new practice areas and markets. He holds a BSAE from Penn State University and is a licensed professional engineer in five states. He also is a LEED accredited professional and an active member of the USC Architectural Guild, Penn State's Industry Professionals Advisory Council for the College of Engineering, and the American Council of Engineering Companies' Risk Management Committee.

Izzo, based in New York City, joined Syska in 1993. He oversaw Syska's expansion into Dubai and Shanghai and established the firm's first global practice -- critical facilities. After graduating from Manhattan College with a BSEE, he became a licensed professional engineer in five states. Outside of the office, Izzo serves on the boards of the New York Building Congress and 7/24 Exchange International.

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

Media Contact:

Michelle Galindez

mgalindez@syska.com

212.556.3390

Cyrus Izzo (PRNewswire)

Syska Hennessy Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Syska Hennessy Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syska Hennessy Group