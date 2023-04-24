Riverwood Claims Management, Inc. Continues Successful Growth Track

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverwood Claims Management, Inc., a Custard Company, is pleased to announce today its successful and continued growth in the middle market boutique TPA arena.

Riverwood has become an industry trusted TPA, delivering comprehensive claim solutions to its client partners nationwide. With locations across the US, Riverwood provides true national coverage for all lines of P&C business with a focus on transportation, residential property, commercial property, and general liability. Furthermore, as a direct result of its success in the US, Riverwood has announced its growth into the London and Canadian markets.

In addition to offering clients a competitive rate for TPA services, Riverwood's utilization of Custard's Hotline Call Center provides a 24/7/365 point of contact for claims information and intake.

The use of TPA companies has become even more critical in the administrative process of claims handling today. A recent market research report published by Straits Research states that many TPAs have adopted newer technologies to stay in line with market trends. This newer technology is aimed at ensuring efficient processes and lower adjustment costs. Riverwood's proprietary claims system allows clients access to real-time claim information through the client portal, in addition to providing client-specific claim reports.

In addition to the traditional lines of business, Riverwood's Capacity Support Services team has also increased over the past year. This service provides clients with temporary staff to increase their claims handling capacity.

Jamie Backous, SVP & Director of TPA Services states "I am so proud of Riverwood's success over the past several years as we have seen significant growth in our overall business. The company focus remains on providing the industry with superior customer service and a high-quality work product. I am excited to see what the future holds for this great team."

