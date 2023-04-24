Resecurity Exhibits at RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity® is excited to announce its participation at RSA Conference 2023, the premier cybersecurity event that brings together industry leaders and professionals to share knowledge and insights on the latest trends, threats, and solutions. The event will take place from April 24-27, 2023, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

This year's theme "Stronger Together" resonates with Resecurity's mission to provide innovative cybersecurity solutions that empower organizations to detect, prevent, and respond to sophisticated cyber threats. The company's team of experts will showcase their latest technologies, services, and solutions at Booth #1961 (Moscone South Expo).

"We are thrilled to be part of RSA 2023 and to share our expertise and solutions with the cybersecurity community," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity®. "Our team has been working hard to develop innovative technologies and services that help organizations enhance their security posture and protect against the most advanced cyber threats. RSA 2023 is an excellent platform for us to connect with our customers, partners, and peers to showcase our latest offerings."

At the conference, Resecurity® will demonstrate the evolution of its flagship solutions delivered as an integrated unified platform based on Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) concept including:

Brand Protection

Endpoint Protection (EPP)

Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI)

Digital Risk Monitoring (DRM)

Fraud & Risk Management (FRM)

Identity Protection (IDP)

Insider Threat Detection (ITD)

Vulnerability Assessment (VAPT)

These solutions leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced analytics to provide real-time threat intelligence, risk assessment, and incident response capabilities to organizations of all sizes and industries.

The RSA Conference is a gathering of industry professionals who come together to discuss strategies for protecting businesses, employees, and customers. The event features prominent speakers such as Lisa Monaco, the 39th Deputy Attorney General of the United States, Rumman Chowdhury, a leader in applied algorithmic ethics, and Dr. Michio Kaku, a world-renowned scientific figure, and experts from National Security Agency (NSA).

Recently Resecurity® products have been named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

