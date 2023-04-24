Positec names industry luminary Hanna Huffman as new senior vice president of marketing and e-commerce

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Positec Tool Corporation today announced that Hanna Huffman has been appointed senior vice president of marketing and e-commerce, effective April 24. Huffman joins Positec after serving as senior vice president of marketing at Dotdash Meredith where she developed market and sales strategies for service acquisition revenue across a portfolio of forty unique domains. Prior to her role at Dotdash Meredith, Huffman led various digital transformation, consumer analytics, acquisition marketing, and general management roles at Red Ventures, a global media company based in Indian Land, South Carolina.

"Hanna's expertise in marketing, strategy and e-commerce will surely usher in a new era of advancement for the Positec family of brands," stated Michael Jones, president and CEO of Positec North America. "With deep experience and proven success in a diverse set of industries, Hanna is a brilliant and skilled leader with a demonstrated ability to build and manage successful teams. Her addition strengthens the Positec team."

Huffman began her career in advertising for home and building brands where she focused primarily on creative development, messaging and insights for traditional advertising campaigns. She then focused on enterprise digital transformation and customer acquisition consulting for a number of years before joining with Red Ventures. While with Red Ventures, Huffman implemented e-commerce technology and advanced digital marketing strategies for Fortune 50 brands in the telecom, healthcare, financial, and home services industries.

With nearly two decades of experience in digital business development, strategy, marketing and operations, Huffman has led cross-functional teams to successfully meet and exceed revenue, acquisition and audience development goals. At Positec, Huffman will work to accelerate and improve the digital experience across the portfolio and strengthen overall marketing strategy for all Positec brands.

"Positec's commitment to innovation has built a portfolio of disruptive, industry leading pro and consumer products that significantly improve millions of end-users' lives," said Huffman. "I am eager to help connect people with these products and support the team in meeting ambitious growth goals."

Positec was recently recognized at CES for two key innovative product launches in robotics, the Landroid Vision outdoor "drop and mow" robotic mowing system and the Noesis Florio two-in-one vacuum-and-mop indoor robotic system. The company continues to pioneer new consumer and professional-grade battery-powered and robotic solutions for in-home and outdoor applications globally. For more information about Positec's family of global brands, visit www.positecgroup.com

About Positec Corporation:

Positec Tool Corporation based in Suzhou, China, with North American headquarters in Charlotte, NC, manufactures lawn, garden and power tools under the WORX®, Rockwell®, Noesis®, Kress® and Cat® brand names. WORX, Rockwell, Noesis, Kress and Cat tools are a part of the Positec Group of companies, which have been designing, engineering and manufacturing power tools since 1994. Positec Tool Group markets and distributes its WORX yard and power tools and Rockwell power tools to home improvement retailers throughout the US and Canada. Kress products are sold exclusively through independent dealers. Since its founding in 1994, Positec has achieved industry-leading growth and employs nearly 4,000 people in 12 countries. For more information, visit http://www.positecgroup.com/

