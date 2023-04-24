Marc Bergoffen Elected as Fellow of American College of Real Estate Lawyers (ACREL)

POTOMAC, Md. , April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Bergoffen, a Shulman Rogers Shareholder and member of the firm's Real Estate Department, has been elected as a Fellow of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers (ACREL), the preeminent national association of commercial real estate lawyers.

Mr. Bergoffen, who is based in Shulman Rogers' Maryland office, is among the ACREL Class of 2023, and its Fellows were elected during the College's recent mid-year meeting. Admission to ACREL is by invitation only after a rigorous screening process. The organization's distinguished, nationally known lawyers are elected to fellowship based on their outstanding legal ability, experience, contributions to the profession and high standards of professional and ethical conduct in the practice of real estate law.

Representing clients with local, regional and national real estate interests, Mr. Bergoffen focuses on a variety of matters with an emphasis on the acquisition, disposition, management, leasing and financing of various real estate asset types, including retail, office and industrial. He has significant experience structuring, drafting and negotiating complex lease transactions. His 20+ years of experience representing both landlords and tenants gives him a holistic view of the leasing process and insight into the latest trends and issues.

As a leading national organization, ACREL provides continuing education and networking events, creates and distributes publications on legal topics, plans and executes public service projects and bestows awards for outstanding service to the organization, legal profession and public. Of his election, Bergoffen said, "It is an honor to have my professional accomplishments recognized by my peers with an invitation to join this elite organization."

