J2 Engineers Announces Rebrand

CHANTILLY, Va., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J2 Engineers, a leading provider of civil engineering, planning, landscape architecture, transportation, and surveying services in the region, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. Now known as "J2", the brand allows for continued growth and expansion of services while better reflecting the firm's culture through mission, vision, and values.

"Our new brand keeps the "J2" from J2 Engineers but is inclusive of all services the firm offers. The visual brand was designed to be timeless and representative of next-generation leadership of the firm," said firm co-founder James Bishoff, PE. "We've maintained the brand equity built over the last 15 years and will continue to honor our history of providing services clients normally experience by much larger firms, but with start-to-finish involvement of a small firm," said firm co-founder Jeff Gilliland, PE.

J2 was founded in 2007 with a goal to produce the best work for clients, not only completing projects but taking care to meet their preferences and goals. The new brand is represented through an abbreviated name, new website, new logo, new tagline, and expanding locations and markets.

About J2

J2 provides civil engineering, planning, landscape architecture, transportation, and surveying services to the Northern Virginia region. The firm's mission is to serve as a strategic partner with its clients, deliver exceptional services, and make a meaningful difference in people's lives. J2 begins every project with the future in mind, fully realizing that the ability to visualize and understand the end goal from day one is critical to the project and client success. Visit J2atWORK.com to learn more about the firm and experience the new brand.

* Best Firms to Work For is an awards program sponsored by Zweig Group that annually honors outstanding A/E/C firms in the United States and Canada across size and discipline categories.

