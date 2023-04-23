JMGO Achieves $2.24 Million Kickstarter Goal with Its N1 Ultra 4K Triple Color Laser Gimbal Projector

Achieving more than 100 times the stretch goal, the N1 Ultra has proven to be widely recognized for its premium audio-visual performance and ultimate level of flexibility.

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JMGO, a pioneer of smart projectors, has completed its 45-day crowdfunding project on Kickstarter, successfully raising US$ 2.24 million and achieving 112 times the stretch goal. Within the first 24 hours, the project had managed to raise US$ 1.16 million from 994 supportive backers, and it only took 25 days to hit the milestone of US$ 2 million. As of April 23rd, 1706 backers are eagerly awaiting the immersive audio-visual experience that this versatile and portable projector will provide.

JMGO N1 Ultra Triple Color Laser Gimbal Projector (PRNewsfoto/JMGO) (PRNewswire)

Since its debut, the N1 Ultra has been well received by the industry and media for its outstanding picture quality and ingenious gimbal design. The projector was subsequently recognized as the "Best Projectors 2023" by Trusted Reviews and recommended by top-tier technology publications such as Android Central and MakeUseOf among other accolades from top-tier technology publications. The N1 Ultra has been lauded as a "performance beast" by Projector Reviews for its excellent color reproduction, deep blacks, impressive shadow detail, and excellent color accuracy after calibration.

"With the enthusiastic support of our backers, we are delighted to demonstrate the positive momentum in our commercial success, which is driven by our consumer-centric innovation," said Will Wang, Chief Product Officer of JMGO. "The success of the Kickstarter campaign undoubtedly is a confidence booster and has enabled us to further the mission of transforming user experience through constant innovation in optical technology."

Proprietary Technology-Powered Visuals

The N1 Ultra projects a shining bright image at 4,000 ANSI Lumens and 4K UHD resolution, making cinematic experience possible even during daytime. Behind the stunning image is the MALC Triple Color Laser Optics – a proprietary technology developed by JMGO to take the picture quality of laser projectors to the next level. The MALC Laser Engine taps the Modularized Laser Stacking Technology to achieve better optical efficiency and heat dissipation while keeping the projector at a compact size. Unevenly distributed brightness and laser speckles are challenges facing laser projectors. Equipped with the Quad Layered Diffuser System, the N1 Ultra is capable of delivering a brightness uniformity of over 95%. Users will not be troubled by the irritating speckles caused by the laser engine, as the Dynamic Light Speckle Reducer Technology (LSR) is already in place to effectively reduce laser speckles by more than 96%.

As a triple color laser projector, the N1 Ultra provides users with true-to-life images with accurate and natural colors. It covers 110% BT.2020 color gamut with color accuracy at △E<1, which far surpasses LED and single laser projectors in the market. A contrast ratio of 1,600:1 plus HDR 10 presents users with clear details in both highlights and deep blacks. JMGO also takes into consideration the needs of A/V enthusiasts and incorporates Color Manage System (CMS) into the N1 Ultra to allow them to calibrate the image to their preference by adjusting parameters such as gamma, white balance, and color space.

To complement the visuals, the N1 Ultra boasts a powerful sound system co-created with Dynaudio, a leading Danish loudspeaker brand. The sound system, which is certified by Dolby Audio and DTS, packs two 10-watt speakers featuring 45Hz extreme low-frequency bass. In short, the N1 Ultra offers an all-in-one home theater solution so that users no longer have to rely on external speakers.

Panning and Tilting like a Gimbal

In addition to the MALC Triple Color Laser Optics, another feature that excites Kickstarter backers is the integrated gimbal design, which makes setting up the projector a breeze. The Ultra-Thin 2-Axis Gimbal System enables the N1 Ultra to rotate up to 135° vertically and 360° horizontally and remain stable at any given angle. As the projection angle changes, the Instant Gimbal-like Display Correction simultaneously performs keystone correction and focus adjustment to have the image calibrated instantly, bringing users a truly plug-and-play experience.

Home Entertainment Extended

The N1 Ultra comes with an integrated Android TV 11 operating system, offering over 5,000 Apps via Google Play for users to explore. For home theater enthusiasts who seek to upgrade their viewing experience, the N1 Ultra offers two HDMI 2.1 ports (one supports eARC), one USB-A 2.0 port, and one 3.5mm headphone jack to enable extensive connections with external devices such as streaming sticks, Blu-ray media players, gaming consoles, and dedicated sound systems.

Pricing and Availability

The highly anticipated projector is now closer to becoming available to customers worldwide with the first batch of shipment taking place in May, 2023. The N1 Ultra will soon be launched on Amazon US and Japan, and the JMGO official website in mid-May, 2023 at the MSRP of $2,299.

About JMGO

Since 2011, JMGO has committed to delivering immersive large-screen experiences in diverse forms of portability and versatility. Integrating functional design and high-quality entertainment, JMGO strives to build an industry-first all-in-one home entertainment ecosystem that encompasses terminal + content + platform + software to a global market.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JMGO