BREA, Calif., April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 60 years of distinguished history in providing the orthodontic community with a breadth of high-quality, innovative products, solutions, and education, today Ormco™ announces the launch of the Ultima™ Journey. Focused on driving the success of Damon Ultima™ treatments, the Ultima Journey takes doctors' efficiency and skills to the next level. The official unveiling will take place at AAO (American Association of Orthodontists) in Chicago, IL, April 21-24, 2023.

"Ormco has led numerous industry breakthrough products and features by investing in R&D and innovation. The first true full expression system, Damon Ultima, transforms smiles with virtually no play and faster, more precise finishing.* The Ultima Journey will support doctors to maximize the Damon Ultima benefits for their practices. Ongoing education to improve skills and create beautiful smiles along with creating an online community for orthodontists will only help advance and grow their practices," said Eric Conley, SVP, Orthodontics for Envista.

Advanced modules and resources include:

On-Demand, educational modules led by key experts

Staff training for Damon Ultima™ proficiency

Key techniques to achieve earlier control and full expression

Tips for streamlining workflows, decreasing chair time, and finishing faster

Insights to differentiate the product to ultimately grow practice

Exclusive discounts on in-person Ormco educational events

FREE peripheral package of Ormco products suggested by Key Experts

Key Experts include:

Dr. Matias Anghileri

Dr. Michael Bicknell

Dr. Todd Bovenizer

Dr. Stuart Frost

"Ormco's Ultima Journey is an exclusive community that encourages doctors to rethink all they know about passive self-ligating (PSL) systems and optimize their practices with Damon Ultima," said Dr. Stuart Frost of Frost & Nichols Orthodontics in Mesa, AZ. "Ormco's continuous investment in advancing how doctors use the world-renowned Damon Ultima™ System is the reason why I am participating as a key expert showing colleagues how to unlock their Ultima success," he continued.

Along with the Damon Ultima System for self-ligation, Ormco's portfolio includes the Spark™ Clear Aligner System, Titanium Orthos™, Symetri™ Clear, AOA Lab, Mini Twin™, and OrthoPulse® Light Accelerated Orthodontics™. In addition, as part of the Envista family of companies, Ormco provides doctors with DEXIS™ IS scanning solutions and Metrex™ infection prevention solutions. With a portfolio encompassing wire and bracket systems, clear aligners, light accelerated technologies, 2D and 3D imaging, infection prevention, custom appliances, and more — Ormco provides a full gamut of innovations that help doctors improve patients' smiles by leveraging the future of orthodontics.

About Ormco

Part of the Envista portfolio of brands, Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear, Titanium Orthos™ and Mini Diamond™) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System (including Damon Ultima™ System and Damon™ Clear2). The Spark™ Clear Aligner System is designed to meet the needs of the orthodontist with the TruGEN™ material and 3D Approver software. Ormco's Insignia™ Advanced Smile Design™ provides an all-inclusive customized indirect bonding solution for efficiency through personalization. From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myormco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco.

*Data on File. OrthoPulse® is a registered trademark of Biolux Technology GmbH. Ormco is a distributor of OrthoPulse®.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well-equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

