Widener University Commonwealth Law School and Lycoming College partner to offer 3+3 law degree program

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a signing ceremony on April 17, Lycoming College and Widener University Commonwealth Law School announced a 3+3 law degree program that will provide Lycoming College students the opportunity to earn both a bachelor's degree and a juris doctorate degree in just six years. Instrumental in the partnership between both institutions, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice P. Kevin Brobson '92, graduate of Lycoming College and of Widener Law Commonwealth, was in attendance.

Careers of significance and lives of meaning begin at Lycoming—a nationally-ranked liberal arts and sciences college in Pennsylvania. Think deeply and act boldly at Lycoming. (PRNewsfoto/Lycoming College) (PRNewswire)

The agreement with Widener Law Commonwealth serves to strengthen an already robust pre-law offering at Lycoming .

Lycoming students interested in pursuing a law degree at Widener Law Commonwealth must notify the school in writing with their intent to participate in the program by the end of their first semester and maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average. They must also earn a law school admission test score and Lycoming GPA at or above the median of Widener's prior year entering class.

In addition, students must complete their major and general education requirements by the end of their junior year at Lycoming. Students must take the law school admission test no later than February of their junior year and apply to Widener Law Commonwealth by March 31 of their junior year.

"This partnership between both of my alma maters is a significant win for students in an era of rising higher education costs," said Brobson. "It is a student-first approach, and I am very appreciative of President Trachte's and Dean Hussey's efforts to make this a reality."

"Widener Law Commonwealth is pleased to announce our partnership with Lycoming College. The 3+3 program will help high-achieving students make their dream of a legal career a reality, while also saving them both time and money in pursuing their education. We look forward to working with Lycoming College and its students," said Michael J. Hussey, dean and associate professor of law, Widener University Commonwealth Law School.

"Lycoming College's pre-law program prepares high-performing students for law school entry with theoretical studies and LSAT preparation, as well as with hands-on experience through practicums, internships and other work experiences that can give them an edge. The agreement with Widener Law Commonwealth serves to strengthen an already robust pre-law offering at Lycoming," said Kent C. Trachte, president of Lycoming College. "Law school entrance can be incredibly competitive, and Lycoming is providing its students a favorable advantage through this arrangement."

Lycoming College offers multiple majors that can serve as a pathway to legal careers. The College's liberal arts emphasis on courses that require careful reading, analysis, criticism, evaluation, and interpretation virtually guarantees that diligent students will be ready for law school. With faculty dedicated exclusively to the education of undergraduate students, an abundance of networking opportunities, internships with private law offices and attorneys' offices, and close mentorship under pre-law advisors, Lycoming College students are prepared to succeed on the LSATs and in the legal career field.

Widener University Commonwealth Law School is the Pennsylvania capital's only law school, with three specialized centers of legal scholarship through its Law & Government Institute, Environmental Law and Sustainability Center, and Business Advising Program. Widener Law Commonwealth offers an exceptional learning experience that is personal, practical, and professional.

Founded in 1812, Lycoming College is one of the nation's oldest and most respected liberal arts colleges. Today, our community of 1,200 active learners from 31 states and territories and 15 countries comprises a student body that is 35 percent domestic students of color or international, all of whom work with our renowned scholars to craft customized combinations of market-driven majors, minors and concentrations across our 40+ academic programs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lycoming College