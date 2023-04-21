Slate Hill Partners Sells Faith Investor Services To Steve & Kristen Nelson

DALLAS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slate Hill Partners, LLC, a Dallas-based investment company, sold its subsidiary Faith Investor Services, LLC (FIS) to investors Steven T. Nelson, CFA and Kristen L. Nelson, D.V.M. Terms of the deal are private and not disclosed.

Steve Nelson is the Co-Founder and CEO of Capital Insight Partners, a Scottsdale, AZ based Wealth and Investment Management firm. Mr. Nelson along with his colleagues Craig J. McCrory, CFA, and Sara A. LaClair are the Portfolio Managers for the FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF, NYSE Ticker PRAY.

"Steve Nelson is a sophisticated investor. He and Dr. Nelson are people of deep faith. They are the right people to potentially capitalize on the growth opportunities open to Faith Investor Services," said Joe Valdman, Managing Partner of Slate Hill Partners. Michael Skillman, CEO of Faith Investor Services, oversaw the transaction and continues in his role. "FIS is excited about our growing partnership with the Nelsons. We believe that we are well positioned for our next chapter of growth." says Skillman.

"Kris and I are delighted to lead Faith Investor Services to new vistas. For me, managing PRAY on the New York Stock Exchange is a blessing each day. Along with Capital Insight Partners, the Knights of Columbus and their ETF, ticker KOCG, and others who may collaborate in the future, we eagerly look forward to the years ahead. Through Faith Investor Services, Kris and I seek to build the community of investors who care both about performance and in generating those results in a faithful manner," said Steve Nelson, CFA.

Subject to shareholder approval, FIS will continue to advise PRAY and KOCG, the latter of which is sub-advised by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC. No shareholder action is necessary at this time. More detailed information will be provided in a forthcoming proxy statement. When you receive your proxy statement, please review it carefully and cast your vote. This press release is not a proxy and is not soliciting any proxy, which can only be done by means of a proxy statement.

Quarles provided legal advice to the Nelson's and Hoge & Gameros L.L.P. advised Slate Hill Partners.

To learn more, visit www.faithinvestorservices.com .

About Faith Investor Services

Faith Investor Services, LLC, (FIS) is an exchange-traded fund provider dedicated to delivering faith-based ETFs offering investors access to investments that align with their religious beliefs. FIS currently offers two funds PRAY and KOCG.

About Capital Insight Partners

Capital Insight Partners is a global multi-asset class portfolio manager working with high-net-worth families (minimum account $2 million), corporate retirement plans and institutions. Capital Insight also serves as a separately managed account (SMA) institutional manager for other financial advisors and their clients. The firm sub-advises the ETF ticker PRAY. More information is available at www.cipinvest.com.

About Slate Hill Partners

Slate Hill Partners, LLC is a Dallas-based private investment company specializing in investing in financial service companies.

Media Contact:

Michael Skillman, CEO, Faith Investor Services 214-462-7244

mskillman@fisetfs.com

Carefully consider investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the PRAY or KOCG Prospectus available at www.faithinvestorservices.com . Read all materials carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with any of the entities mentioned.

