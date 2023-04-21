Silver Golub & Teitell LLP Investigating Class Action Over Webster Bank Data Breach Impacting 150,000+ Connecticut Customers

STAMFORD, Conn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP (SGT), a Connecticut class action and complex litigation law firm, is investigating potential class action claims arising out of a data breach Connecticut-based Webster Bank disclosed on April 10, 2023 that has resulted in the sensitive personal information of 153,754 Connecticut customers. The types of information wrongfully disclosed include customer names together with bank account numbers, and in many instances social security numbers.

According to Webster Bank, the data breach occurred between November 27, 2022, and January 22, 2023 when unauthorized third parties accessed certain the computer systems of third-party fraud detection vendor Guardian Analytics used by Webster Bank and acquired files containing Webster Bank's clients' personal information.

On April 10, 2023, Webster Bank began notifying customers via letters sent by U.S. mail. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong's office is investigating the Webster Bank data breach and is working with Webster Bank and Guardian Analytics in the process.

