Whirl Ventures Launches NA Deal Depot - The Non-Alcoholic Superstore, Bringing Savings and Convenience to Consumers

BURBANK, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to toast to the exciting launch of NA Deal Depot! Whirl Ventures is proud to unveil its new e-commerce platform, NAdealdepot.com. This online superstore is your go-to destination for the best deals on a vast selection of non-alcoholic (NA) beverages, ranging from spirits, wines, and beers to functional drinks, ready-to-drink cocktails, mixers, value-added waters, and more. All products are available at the click of a button and conveniently delivered right to your doorstep, saving you time and hassle.

With a growing demand for healthier drink options, NA Deal Depot is at the forefront of a non-alcoholic cultural movement towards greater inclusivity for no- and low-alcohol options at bars, restaurants, and homes. According to Global Market Insights, the NA drinks category is projected to reach a whopping $30 billion by 2025. People are increasingly prioritizing health and wellness, looking for alternatives with fewer calories, less sugar, and more natural health benefits. NA Deal Depot is helping to meet this demand by offering over 400 products from more than 40 brands, including established and emerging companies.

"We were inspired to create a non-alcoholic e-commerce store that makes it easy for consumers to discover a wide variety of products, shop for the best online deals across all brands in one place, and have drinks delivered directly to them," explains Co-Founder Trish Silverman. The site currently features nearly 100 "Deals" on its homepage, providing customers with unbeatable value.

But it's not just about savings - it's about options for those who choose to limit or abstain from alcohol. Co-Founder Joel Stoner adds, "Many incredible alcohol-free products are unknown to the general public, and we intend to create awareness by promoting NA items that embody healthier choices." Whether you're changing up your alcohol routine, finding a trusted favorite, throwing a party, competing in an event, or simply searching for a sophisticated NA cocktail, NA Deal Depot's one-stop-shop has you covered.

"We search. You save. They deliver.," says Silverman. So why not raise a glass to a better tomorrow and check out NAdealdepot.com today?

