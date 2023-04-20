TDIndustries Announces CEO Retirement and Succession Plan

DALLAS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDIndustries, Inc. (the "Company" or "TD"), a leading provider of facilities services and mechanical construction, announced today that Harold MacDowell has decided to retire at the end of 2023 from his position as chief executive officer as part of TD's succession plan. The selection process for a successor has started and MacDowell will remain CEO until an appointment is made. Jointly with the Board, he will ensure a smooth transition at the helm of the company.

Harold MacDowell, CEO of TDIndustries (PRNewswire)

"Under MacDowell's guidance, TD has maintained a culture of servant leadership."

MacDowell has served TD for 38 years, including 18 years as CEO. During this time, TD has experienced significant growth and established itself as a trusted industry leader in mechanical construction and facilities management. Under MacDowell's guidance, TD has maintained a culture of servant leadership, which was established by the company's late founder, Jack Lowe, Sr., and second CEO, Jack Lowe, Jr. MacDowell's engineering knowledge, commitment to the career growth of employees and focused leadership has earned him the utmost respect of TDIndustries' employee-owners, customers and key constituents throughout the industry.

On behalf of TDIndustries' Board of Directors, Chairman Paul Minton expressed his sincere gratitude for MacDowell's contributions. Minton said, "Thanks to Harold's 38 years of service, including assignments in various areas of TD's business, such as engineering, construction, special projects, service and facilities management, TD's scale has more than tripled under his leadership. This has not only strengthened TD's culture of excellence but also positioned TD for continued success in the years ahead. On behalf of the Board, we express our heartfelt appreciation."

In a statement, Harold MacDowell expressed his appreciation for the opportunities and experiences he has had throughout his career and his pride in the unwavering commitment of TD's employee-owners in taking care of customers. He said, "I am honored to have led TDIndustries as its CEO for nearly two decades. Given the strength of our people, culture and values, TD is well-positioned to grow and thrive in the years ahead."

For more information, please visit TDIndustries' website at tdindustries.com.

ABOUT TDINDUSTRIES

TDIndustries, Inc. is a premier facilities service and mechanical construction company, and since 1946 we have pursued excellence through servant leadership, technology and innovation. TD is well-positioned to meet customers' needs and exceed expectations on any project, regardless of size, complexity, or location, within budget and on time. For more information, visit TDIndustries.com or follow TDIndustries on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

(PRNewsfoto/TDIndustries) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TDIndustries