Powerbridge Technologies Invests in High-Performance Crypto Mining Equipment

ZHUHAI, China, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies, a provider of multi-industry technology solutions (Nasdaq: PBTS), has announced its recent acquisition of 1,200 units of A1346 Avalon Bitcoin Miners. The investment aligns with the Company's long-term strategy in the crypto market.

The A1346 Avalon Bitcoin Miners with a hash rate of 104TH/s, are known for their high performance, stability, and ease of use.

Stewart Lor, CEO of Powerbridge Technologies, commented: "We believe that this investment will help us expand our presence in the crypto market. As a leading provider of technology solutions, we will continue to explore new opportunities to accelerate our growth and bring values to our shareholders."

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) is a leading provider of multi-industry technology solutions. The Company offers software and platform applications, IoT platform services and intelligent devices, supply chain platforms and interactive media services, metaverse and digital services, and cryptocurrency asset operations and services.

