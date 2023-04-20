NBA Power Forward Wendell Carter Jr. makes a difference on and off the court through his charitable program, A Platform² Foundation

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA Power Forward Wendell Carter Jr. is making a difference both on and off the court through his charitable program, A Platform² Foundation, which exists to provide youth and families with educational programs, resources, and tools that impact and elevate their quality of life.

Carter Jr.'s efforts through A Platform² Foundation have been recognized and celebrated by the community and leaders alike. In March, Carter Jr. was awarded the Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award for his dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of others. This prestigious award recognizes individuals who commit to philanthropy, volunteerism, and community engagement.

Buddy Dyer, Mayor of Orlando, also recognized Carter Jr.'s outstanding contributions to the community with a City of Orlando Proclamation. Dyer also presented Carter Jr. with the President Volunteer Service Award. This recognition highlights Carter Jr.'s impact on the local community and his commitment to creating positive change. This award, in addition to the Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award, further underscores Carter Jr.'s dedication to service and unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need.

Carter Jr. established A Platform² Foundation in March 2022 through Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable. Since then, he has wasted no time creating a positive impact in the community. He held his inaugural basketball camp, allowing young athletes to learn from an NBA professional and gain valuable skills on the court. Carter Jr. has also hosted a community event in collaboration with the Boys to Men Mentoring organization, providing mentorship and guidance to young boys needing positive role models. Additionally, he has sponsored a holiday turkey giveaway, ensuring that families in need have a festive meal during the holiday season. Carter Jr. also held a TopGolf Fundraiser, bringing the community together to raise funds and awareness for A Platform² Foundation, further solidifying his commitment to giving back.

Looking forward, Carter Jr. is set to host his second annual A Platform² Foundation basketball camp in June 2023 at Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. The camp promises to be an enriching experience for young basketball players, allowing them to learn from Carter Jr.'s expertise and passion for the game.

