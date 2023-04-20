DENSO to Exhibit at ITS America Conference & Expo, Share Connected Services Vision

From blockchain to V2X, the mobility supplier will highlight how it supports a connected world; Vice President of North America R&D to join Web3 Panel

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, will exhibit and participate in programming at ITS America Conference & Expo, held April 24-27, at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.

DENSO's booth, #1416, will feature displays demonstrating how the company enables connected solutions that promote cleaner, safer and more efficient mobility.

Among the demos, one will outline how DENSO is using blockchain technology and advanced QR codes to increase the carbon footprint traceability of vehicle batteries. This helps build trust and reliability in supply chains and contributes to greater sustainability as electric vehicles proliferate. Another, ran by DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., the company's aftermarket unit, showcases how DENSO V2X on-board unit and road-side unit products can help address an array of mobility issues, from traffic congestion to pedestrian safety, collision avoidance, emergency vehicle prioritization and more.

"DENSO has Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all," said Roger Berg, vice president of North America R&D at DENSO. "ITS America Conference & Expo is a great opportunity to not only share how we're implementing connected technology to meet these goals, but also to meet potential partners with similar priorities who can help accelerate our journey."

At the expo, Berg will participate in a panel titled "Automotive Supply Chain Track and Trace Using Web3 Technologies," happening Tuesday, April 25, 8-9:30 a.m. CT.

The session will offer an inside look at the Citopia partsTRAK pilot developed by MOBI and its OEM and Tier 1 supplier members to demonstrate blockchain-enabled supply chain traceability for the most expensive part of an electric vehicle: the battery. Additional scheduled participants include:

Rajat Rajbhandari , Working Groups Lead, MOBI

Pramita Mitra, Research Supervisor, Exterior, DfAM & Blockchain, Ford Motor Company

Karthik Krishnamurthy , Strategy & BD Leader, Automotive Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

DENSO technology demonstrated at the show supports its Second Founding, a strategic shift announced in 2018 designed to add new, digital-first capabilities to the company's product portfolio, in addition to its hardware offerings. Together, they enhance DENSO's solutions in electrification, automated driving, mobility and non-automotive fields.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

