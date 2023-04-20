ALLPOWERS Makes Solar Energy Convert and Home Energy Storage Easy Through the Innovative Smart Energy Kit

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world, consumers are becoming more conscious of their energy consumption, and the impact it has on the environment. With the rising cost of electricity bills and the need for sustainable living, there has been an increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. To cater to this demand, ALLPOWERS has launched the R3500 Smart Energy Kit, a revolutionary solution for energy conservation.

Introducing the ALLPOWERS R3500 Smart Energy Kit: A Revolutionary Solution for Solar Energy Conservation and Energy Storage.

The R3500 energy kit can power your whole house for up to 10 days or more, you can also use a single R3500 as a portable power station to provide a power supply on the go. The kit comprises the R3500 energy storage kit and PV kit that work together to optimize energy usage and reduce waste. It is designed to help homeowners convert, store, and effectively utilize solar energy, ultimately leading to carbon neutrality, sustainable development, and reduced energy bills.

Solar Energy Convert

The PV Kit of the smart energy kit is designed to revolutionize the way solar energy is harnessed and utilized. Micro-Inverter will easily convert the DC electricity generated by the Solar Panels into usable AC electricity. The Micro-Inverter and Solar Panels make up the solar PV system and can help you achieve greater energy savings and a more sustainable future.

Energy Storage Solution for All

The R3500 energy storage kit is a 100% modular power solution. It can admit up to two R3500 portable power stations (3,168Wh each) and as many as thirty B3500 expansion battery packs (3,168Wh each). That makes for a massive 101.376kWh capacity. All your devices will stay powered. And tapping into the grid will power an entire household appliance for days on end. Basically, you'll never be without electricity again.

Flexible, and Powerful

One R3500 alone can provide you with a reliable portable power source for temporary use with 3200W-3500W AC output. Connecting a pair of R3500 units allows you to easily power most of your appliances since it can provide up to 6400W-7000W output and a 12kWh surge.

Uninterrupted Power Supply

R3500 will instantly provide battery backup power and surge protection at 15ms when power is interrupted.

Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy

ALLPOWERS is passionate about spreading the use of solar energy to every family. With MPPT solar panels, you can collect free and unlimited solar energy.

ALLPOWERS provide both the foldable and flexible solar panels that feed your cabin, RV, or van a power input maxing out at 2000W. You can even use a wide range of other manufacturers' solar panels, from 12V to 150V. It's compatible. Save your electricity bill and the planet with ALLPOWERS.

"We're excited to introduce the R3500 Smart Energy Kit to the market, as we believe it will be a game-changer in the world of sustainable energy," said the spokesperson of the company. "Our product offers a simple and effective solution for homeowners who want to reduce their carbon footprint and save on energy bills. We hope that our Kickstarter campaign will help us bring this product to a wider audience and make a positive impact on the environment."

The Kickstarter campaign for the R3500 Smart Energy Kit have launched and backers will have the opportunity to pre-order the product at a Super Early Bird price for up to 58% OFF. For more information, visit:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/allpowers/allpowers-r3500-off-grid-energy-powering-your-home

About the Company:

ALLPOWERS is committed to making sustainable energy accessible to everyone. With a focus on innovation and affordability, they aim to provide cost-effective solutions that help homeowners reduce their carbon footprint and save money on energy bills.

Feature Highlights

Modular Design Ecosystem

LiFiP04 Battery with Full-Tab technology

3kWh to 101kWh Scalable Capacity

3,200-7,000W AC Output

15ms Home Backup UPS

Max 4,000W Fully Recharge in 1 Hours & 2000W Solar Input

100V~240V Worldwide Voltage

As low as $0.35 /Wh for every fam ily

For more information, go to https://iallpowers.com/ or see the press kit for energy solution and product assets.

