Analytic Partners Integrates YouGov into its Commercial Analytics Solution

Deal Allows Brands to Leverage YouGov Historical Data for Trend Analysis
MIAMI, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners, the leader in commercial analytics, has today announced an innovative integration with international online research data and analytics technology group, YouGov, to incorporate data from YouGov BrandIndex into the company's commercial analytics solution. Through this collaboration, customers will gain access to both YouGov's daily tracking and feed historical data into their model, enabling them to track brand performance trends and establish benchmarks for success against competitors and markets.
Analytic Partners is utilizing YouGov's aggregated, privacy-safe data for its solution, delivered through its platform, GPS Enterprise. This collaboration will enable customers to access historical data and gain more granular insights to drive business growth at a faster rate.
PR Contact:
Maria Malsin
Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Analytic Partners
maria.malsin@analyticpartners.com
About Analytic Partners
Analytic Partners is the leader in commercial analytics. Our platform GPS-Enterprise provides adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding and right-time planning and optimization for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so that our customers can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information on Analytic Partners, visit its website at analyticpartners.com/
About YouGov
YouGov is an international online research data and analytics technology group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world thinks. Our innovative solutions help the world's most recognized brands, media owners and agencies to plan, activate and track their marketing activities better. With operations in the UK, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world's largest research networks. At the core of our platform is an ever-growing source of consumer data that has been amassed over our twenty years of operation. We call it Living Data. All of our products and services draw upon this detailed understanding of our 22 million registered panel members to deliver accurate, actionable consumer insights. As innovators and pioneers of online market research, we have a strong reputation as a trusted source of accurate data and insights. Testament to this, YouGov data is regularly referenced by the global press, and we are the second most quoted market research source in the world.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Analytic Partners