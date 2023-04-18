KORE Supports Syngenta Agriculture Biodiversity Initiative

Completeness of solution and ease of deployment helps fuel "IoT for Good" project growth

ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, announced today its role in providing scalable, global IoT Connectivity to Syngenta to power a large-scale biodiversity project.

Climate change and overuse of the planet's resources have taken a toll on biodiversity, with an estimated two-thirds decline in the global wildlife population over the last 50 years, according to reports published by the World Economic Forum.

Agriculture is dependent on a healthy, natural ecosystem supported by biodiversity. Without robust biodiversity, disease can flourish, harming crops and livestock, and soil quality can also be adversely impacted.

"The data that is available through IoT solutions is incredible, and this in turn enables better analytics and incredible insights," KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl said. "Syngenta is making massive strides in tackling a major crisis in agriculture and KORE is grateful we can provide our resilient, global IoT connectivity to reliably connect these solutions in a lasting, scalable manner."

Syngenta's mission is to digitally connect farmlands across the globe to provide farmers with comprehensive analytics through its Biodiversity Sensor Project, which is intended to determine how agricultural practices and products can be used to protect biodiversity and, in turn, learn how biodiversity can be enhanced to protect crops.

"Our work helps farmers face the challenges of today's changing world. Farmers must adapt to the effects of climate change, improve soil and enhance biodiversity, and respond to society's views on food and agricultural technology," said Kiran Joseph, Digital Product Manager of Sustainability for Syngenta.

Part of that is implementing the biodiversity sensors in farmland across the globe. According to Joseph, Syngenta has already surpassed 200 hectares of digitally connected land last year, and those devices are already sharing information on the farmlands, the farming practices and the crops that they have.

The goal is to reach 1 billion hectares over the next two to three years, and KORE has been a vital part of this initiative, providing global SIM cards through multiple connectivity carriers and also helping build a complete strategy through a unified, affordable approach to a complex global IoT connectivity solution.

