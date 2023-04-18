Edifier WH950NB and WH500 Honored with Red Dot Product Design Award for 2023

RICHMOND, BC, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for its innovation in design excellence, Edifier International Ltd., today announced that its WH950NB and WH500 Wireless headphones have received the 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design. Companies from 60 countries submit over 18,000 products to compete for the internationally recognized mark of quality, the Red Dot. The Red Dot Design Award is a coveted international product design prize – both the WH950NB and WH500 satisfy the high standards of aesthetics which the jury require.

"Edifier are privileged to receive 2 Red Dot 2023 awards. Two years ago, the TWS NB2 Pro won a coveted Red Dot award and now the WH950NB and the WH500 have been honored. Edifier places great emphasis on the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase our technological innovation and design excellence. We are truly grateful that the Edifier team – right from the initial product conception, design, to manufacture and marketing – is recognized by the Red Dot judges," said Stanley Wen, Edifier's CTO.

The two winning Edifier headphones are very different and have been carefully designed to appeal to the widest group of consumers. The WH950NB features the very latest in technologies with certification to both "Hi Resolution Audio" and "Hi Resolution Audio Wireless" standards with LDAC certification. The WH500 features fast charging, affordability, up to 40 hours music playtime and the Edifier Connect APP for personalizing EQ settings and various music modes whilst continuing the brand's outstanding record for inexpensive but premium quality audio products.

The WH950NB headphones have been expertly tuned by Edifier's world class audio team to deliver professional, studio grade sound. Whether it's listening to music, audiobooks/podcasts, gaming, using for conference calls or travel, the Edifier WH950NB provides exceptional levels of control and audio as users utilize a selection of highly competitive features.

The Edifier WH500 guarantees you a wonderful audio journey with the small yet powerful 30mm composite dynamic driver (PU+PEEK). It accurately presents pure and clear audio for all kinds of music through well-tuned transitions from clear treble, and full mid-range to strong bass.

Both WH950NB and WH500 are available for purchase now. WH950NB is available in black, ivory for $179.99 on Amazon, WH500 is available in black, white and blue for $49.99 on Amazon.

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com.

