Beltone Returns to its Roots in Downtown Chicago

The established hearing aid brand was founded in Chicago 83 years ago

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, named America's #1 Hearing Care Retailer & Best in Customer Service by Newsweek, announced today that the Beltone US headquarters has returned to Chicago after spending over 17 years in Glenview, Illinois. Given how many Beltone employees reside in Chicagoland and Beltone's rich history in Chicago, it was a clear decision to return to its roots.

Beltone Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beltone) (PRNewswire)

Our new headquarters in this modern & invigorating space is the perfect place to continue Beltone's legacy in Chicago

The Beltone legacy began in 1940 when founders Sam and Faye Posen opened its first hearing aid store in a modest building in downtown Chicago's "Loop". As the company grew into a nationally recognized brand, Beltone moved its headquarters to Chicago's north side to accommodate its manufacturing and research and development needs. In 2005, Beltone headquarters relocated to Glenview where it remained until early this year. The vibrance of Chicago's Fulton Market, along with Chicago's many amenities and attractions that employees, customers, and business partners desire, led to envisioning the space at 656 W. Randolph as Beltone's new headquarters.

Another benefit of the move, Beltone, part of the GN Group, has the amazing opportunity to work more closely with renowned GN brand SteelSeries, a leading gaming and esports peripherals manufacturer. Beltone, SteelSeries, and the GN Hearing US Research & Development team are now in the same building at 656 W. Randolph.

"Our new headquarters in this modern and invigorating space is the perfect place to continue Beltone's legacy in Chicago," says Beltone President of North America, David Molella. "We're also very excited about the increased collaboration across the business that this move will foster."

For those looking to join a high-tech, innovative, and award-winning company that changes lives, you can check out openings for Beltone corporate and Beltone Hearing Centers nationwide by visiting www.beltone.com/careers.

Beltone headquarters is now located at 656 W. Randolph St. #2E, Chicago, IL 60661.

About Beltone

For more than 80 years, Beltone has been one of the nation's most trusted and leading hearing care provider. In addition to providing some of the most reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids, we also pride ourselves on serving as a partner to our patients every step of the way during their hearing health journey. With approximately 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, each office is a local business part of the community it serves and the hearing care professional and staff at your local Beltone will get to know you to provide a personalized experience during your journey to better hearing. And with a nationwide network, you can expect this level of personalized service wherever you go. Our Beltone hearing care professionals receive extensive training and education, so they are always equipped with the latest knowledge to bring you the best care. Proudly part of the GN Group, Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies to allow you to hear what truly matters the most. To learn more, please visit us at www.beltone.com and on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beltone