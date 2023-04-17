Education Innovators InSpace and Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Online Learning

SNHU will use InSpace's immersive AI-powered video platform to give students more control over their online learning environment, empowering them to make meaningful connections with their peers, staff, and professors with the click of a button: See it in action here.

SNHU President Paul LeBlanc and InSpace CEO Narine Hall said the partnership "puts community, collaboration, and relationship-building at the center of online learning."

Together, these two organizations are bringing the best of in-person learning—the fun, helpful, inspiring encounters with peers, faculty, and staff—to the virtual space. They're building robust online learning communities with wrap-around support services and better tools for real-time interactions and collaboration.

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InSpace, a groundbreaking virtual learning platform, and Southern New Hampshire University, one of the most innovative and fastest-growing institutions of higher education in the country, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership that will strengthen online learning by giving students more control over their online learning environment, empowering them to make meaningful connections with their peers, staff, and professors with the click of a button. InSpace's AI-powered, human-centered learning platform facilitates meaningful connections, conversations, and mentoring, enhancing SNHU's already world-class educational experience for students, faculty, and staff.

InSpace and Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) Enter Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Online Learning

"At SNHU, we are committed to the success of our learners and this exciting new technology will help us as we scale our systems of care for our students by providing a level of personalization we haven't seen with any other video platform," said Paul LeBlanc, President, SNHU. "InSpace will give our students more control over their learning environment and help them build valuable social networks and lasting relationships with staff, faculty, and peers."

The multi-year strategic partnership began in September 2022 with the goal of bringing InSpace's immersive, collaborative platform to SNHU's online offerings. SNHU's pioneering leadership in online education along with Inspace's strength in human-centered technology will create a new front door experience for online learning, streamlining processes and logistics for students and staff. In the next phase, InSpace will launch new AI-powered features, including a virtual assistant that harnesses institutional knowledge to answer students' questions in real-time. If a student still needs help, with one click, they can see when someone is available, make an appointment, add it to their calendar, and join a meeting—all in one beautiful, welcoming space where it's fun to collaborate with others. An innovative Live Notes tool seamlessly captures meeting notes between students and staff and generates shared summaries and action items, so students know what to focus on and do next. Notes are archived in a centralized, searchable archive, where students can quickly find answers to their questions.

Faculty and staff can deepen their already strong relationships with students and help them build engaging learning communities. These wrap-around support services and easily accessible resources will help students focus on their learning and navigate school, work, and life's challenges with fewer distractions.

"Our work at InSpace is about making the online student experience more personal, collaborative, and joyful, and we couldn't be more excited about this partnership," said Narine Hall, CEO of InSpace. "SNHU is at the forefront of online higher education. Their work is allowing students — regardless of age, employment, or location — to learn in ways that are tailored to their lives and needs. And with InSpace, students can now experience more of those powerful 'aha' moments when learning comes to life as they build rapport with mentors or solve problems with other students. We know learners who develop meaningful connections with faculty, staff, and peers are more likely to continue with school and find success when they graduate."

"InSpace's personal, interactive platform provides a simulation of face-to-face collaboration that makes it an ideal choice for SNHU. It reflects our commitment to offering innovative, learner-centric opportunities to learners worldwide," said Travis Willard, Chief Product Officer for SNHU. "By fostering relationship-building and collaboration, we can enable learners to make valuable connections that will serve them long after graduation and set them on a path of lifelong learning."

The partnership is part of a three-year commercial contract the two entities formed to reimagine the technology stack for the next era of education. After months of collaboration, SNHU also became a minority investor in InSpace.

InSpace will offer its Shared Live Notes virtual assistant tool more widely in the fall of 2023, and universities interested in demoing the platform or bringing it to their schools can learn more at: https://inspace.chat/demo/

ABOUT INSPACE

Grounded in the neuroscience of learning, InSpace is a video collaboration platform built by educators for educators that brings online learning vividly to life. Our mission is to cultivate engaging and immersive learning experiences where people learn and create knowledge together through authentic visual, real-time collaboration. InSpace's research-informed design, created with input from more than 500 educators, gives educators and students the freedom to move around the screen and online environment, join side conversations, enter and leave visually-connected breakout rooms at any time, and collaborate effectively with peers.

ABOUT SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 180,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the "Most Innovative" regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu .

View original content:

SOURCE InSpace Proximity Inc.