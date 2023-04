FDA Roundup: April 14, 2023

Today, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Azure Fastep COVID-19 Antigen Pen Home Test (manufactured by Azure Biotech, Inc.). Validation data to support the EUA of this test was gathered through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Independent Test Assessment Program (ITAP), established as a collaboration between the FDA and the NIH. The test can be used for serial testing for symptomatic people within the first 6 days of symptom onset or for people who do not have symptoms and shows results in 15 minutes. This test should always be repeated if a negative result is found - at least 2 times over 3 days with at least 48 hours between tests if the person has symptoms, or at least 3 times over 5 days with at least 48 hours between tests if the person does not have symptoms. The test can be used for people aged 14 years or older with a self-collected nasal swab sample and aged 2 years or older when an adult collects the nasal swab sample.