This partnership kicks off the brand's monthly gift with purchase deals to offer even more value to customers.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announces a new partnership for the month of April. Now through April 30, customers can enjoy a special gift with purchase to innovative California-based social tech apparel brand California Cowboy.

David’s Bridal Announces Exclusive Gift With Purchase Deal with California Cowboy. (PRNewswire)

California Cowboy is revolutionizing the way customers think about apparel. The brand is grounded in a "human centered design" philosophy bringing a technical approach to lifestyle apparel with a focus on enhancing social connection. Their mission to inspire meaningful human connections by helping to bring out the extrovert in everyone runs parallel to David's Bridal's brand ethos of always being in service to their customers for all of life's magical moments.

Throughout the entire month of April, David's Bridal customers who purchase any dress will receive an exclusive promotion of $35 off any California Cowboy purchase of any full price merchandise of $150 or more. California Cowboy offers an entire wedding line for both men and women including luxurious robes and bridal party gifts. Beyond the big day, the brand has reinvented the Aloha shirt, offers upscale Après ski shirts, and revolutionized cabana wear with kimonos and yukatas.

As David's Bridal continues to rapidly disrupt the wedding and event planning space, the brand has strategically expanded its portfolio of branded partnerships to offer exclusive discounts and a seamless planning experience for their customers. Teaming up with California Cowboy is the latest addition to the bridal retailer's growing partnerships portfolio including The Black Tux, Diamond Nexus, Little Tuxedos, Something Borrowed Blooms, Shutterfly, Sandals Resort, and more.

"California Cowboy is the epitome of good vibes only. We are all about celebrating the best things in life – joy, happiness, and love," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer of David's Bridal. "Partnering with California Cowboy allows us to offer even more to our customers as they get ready for their big day. The quality of their products is unrivaled, and their brand ethos is in line with who we are at David's."

Start shopping today before this deal ends! Head to a local David's Bridal retail store or shop online at davidsbridal.com to purchase a dress and receive your special California Cowboy offer.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry and Rustic Wedding Chic, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.