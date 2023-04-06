TradePMR Expands C-Suite with Chief Risk Officer, Charles Reiling

The attorney and former CEO brings 25 years of leadership in financial services to TradePMR.

GAINESVILLE and TAMPA, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs), announced today that it has added Charles Reiling as Chief Risk Officer. For more than two decades, Reiling has helped lead financial services organizations across the country. Reiling is admitted to the bar in Maryland and will leverage his financial services and legal expertise to support TradePMR and the RIAs it serves.

Prior to joining TradePMR, Reiling co-founded and served as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Coastal Companies. In this role, he led the direction of an SEC Registered RIA, Coastal Investment Advisors, as well as a FINRA registered broker-dealer, Coastal Equities, Inc. Before taking on his role as President of The Coastal Companies, he served as the firm's Chief Legal Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

"I've known Charles for many years and have always admired his abilities – he has built a reputation as a change agent, a strong and effective leader, and someone who delivers results," said Robb Baldwin, Founder and CEO of TradePMR. "Charles knows TradePMR's history and will help support our ongoing mission to enhance our service and raise technology standards in our space. He is a great addition to the leadership team and will be integral to our growth as we continue to round out our product line."

With the addition of Reiling to TradePMR's leadership team, the firm is set to expand its suite of services and enhance the support it delivers to advisors. More details on Charles' role and how TradePMR is evolving its offering are expected to be announced at TradePMR's signature conference, SYNERGY23, May 31-June 2, 2023 in Tampa, Fla.

"As an entrepreneur myself, I understand the hurdles RIAs face every day," added Reiling. "I look forward to working hand-in-hand with advisors and leveraging my decades of experience to help them navigate these hurdles and achieve success. Joining TradePMR has brought my career full circle; 15 years ago, I was a client of TradePMR, and can personally attest to the white-glove service mentality that they exhibited then, and continue to deliver today."

Reiling officially began his duties April 3, 2023. He can be contacted at creiling@tradepmr.com.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support.

