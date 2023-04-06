Sedgwick brand protection executive Chris Harvey has been appointed to the International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization executive committee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced that Chris Harvey, the company's senior vice president of brand protection, has been named to the executive committee for the International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization (ICPHSO) after serving for three years on their board of directors.

Sedgwick Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sedgwick) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

"I am honored to continue to collaborate with an exemplary group of industry experts and to serve with other top consumer production and safety professionals from around the world," Harvey said.

Harvey brings to ICPHSO organization 18 years in the product recall space and experience managing more than 1,200 recalls, including many high-profile recalls and withdrawals for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical and consumer product companies. At Sedgwick, he leads a team with a diverse set of industries — including pharmaceutical, medical device, food and beverage and consumer products — through every stage of the recall process. Throughout his career, Harvey has worked with law firms and PR agencies across all industries to help their clients mitigate recall-related risk.

Harvey additionally leads the development of the leading recall index that is published every quarter by Sedgwick's brand protection experts. It is the only report that aggregates and tracks recall data across multiple regulatory agencies and industries to help industry stakeholders navigate the regulatory environment, product recalls and other in-market challenges. For more, see sedgwick.com/brandprotection.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 30,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com .

About ICPHSO

Founded in 1993, the International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization is the only organization that attracts a global membership of health and safety professionals and meets annually to exchange ideas, share information, and address health and safety concerns affecting all consumers. ICPHSO members represent U.S. and global government agencies, manufacturers, importers, retailers, trade associations, certification/testing laboratories, law firms, academia, health organizations, standards writing organizations, media and consumer and parent advocatory groups. For more, see icphso.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sedgwick